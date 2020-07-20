Bette Midler calls Donald Trump a 'murderer' over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic

Bette Midler took yet another jab at President Trump over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, unequivocally calling him a “murderer” in a recent tweet.

The “Hocus Pocus” star spends a lot of her time on social media criticizing Trump and his administration on a myriad of issues. On Saturday, the 74-year-old actress shared an article accusing the president of failing to rise to meet the challenge that the COVID-19 pandemic created. In her commentary on the article, Midler laid the blame for the more than 140,000 deaths in the United States at Trump’s feet.

“One of the saddest documents you will ever read,” she wrote, referencing a New York Times article titled “Inside Trump’s Failure: The Rush to Abandon Leadership Role on the Virus.”

She added: “#DonaldJTrump is a murderer. Stupid, callous uncaring; all in all the biggest catastrophe to ever befall our poor nation. I can’t stop crying.”

Midler’s rebuke of the president’s response to the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic comes as cases continue to soar in the United States and the country draws a stark contrast to other nations that have successfully lowered the infection rate.

As of Monday morning, the novel coronavirus has infected more than 14,508,892 people across 188 countries and territories, resulting in at least 606,206 deaths. In the U.S., all 50 states plus the District of Columbia have reported confirmed cases of COVID-19, tallying more than 3,773,260 illnesses and at least 140,534 deaths.

This is far from the first time that Midler has taken a social media shot at the president over the issue of the coronavirus. In March she questioned the president’s claim that he did not have coronavirus, noting that she believes he has lied to the American people too many times to be believed about his health.

“You know, #Donald says he has tested negative for #Coronavirus. But why should we believe him? He has lied over 16,000 times in the last three years! Why would he not be lying now?” the star wrote at the time.

Midler previously pinned a tweet to her Twitter page that included a quote from Trump in which he declined to take responsibility for the situation.