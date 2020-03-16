Bette Midler accuses Donald Trump of lying about not having coronavirus

Actress and notorious Donald Trump critic Bette Midler is accusing the president of lying about testing negative for coronavirus.

As the world continues to make concessions to combat the growing COVID-19 outbreak, White House physician Dr. Sean Conley released a statement announcing to the country that President Trump has been tested and does not have coronavirus despite coming in contact with a few people who have the deadly virus.

BETTE MIDLER BASHES 'REPULSIVE HUMAN MALE' DONALD TRUMP OVER HIS COMMENTS ABOUT ELIZABETH WARREN

Midler, however, isn’t convinced and took to Twitter to question the tenacity of Dr. Conley’s statement.

“You know, #Donald says he has tested negative for #Coronavirus. But why should we believe him? He has lied over 16,000 times in the last three years! Why would he not be lying now?” the star wrote.

Although she didn’t cite her source, the number likely comes from The Washington Post’s running fact-check. Regardless, the star is clearly disputing the notion laid out by Dr. Conley in his statement.

BETTE MIDLER BASHES DEMOCRATS AS TOO POLITE TO 'FASCIST,' 'DICTATOR' DONALD TRUMP: 'THIS IS A BLOOD SPORT'

"Last night after an in-depth discussion with the President regarding COVID-19 testing, he elected to proceed," the release reads. "This evening I received confirmation that the test is negative."

"One week after having dinner with the Brazilian delegation in Mar-a-Lago, the President remains symptom-free," he added. "I have been in daily contact with the CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] and White House Coronavirus Task Force, and we are encouraging the implementation of all their best practices for exposure reduction and transmission mitigation."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Midler is rarely shy about posting her political opinions, which are typically very critical of the Trump administration, on social media. That’s been true during the coronavirus outbreak as well. She even pinned a tweet to her profile with a quote that Trump gave during a press conference in which he declined to take any responsibility for its spread.