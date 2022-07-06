Bette Midler clarifies she wasn't being 'transphobic' with tweet defining women following backlash

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Bette Midler clarified she wasn't trying to be "transphobic" with her tweet claiming women were being stripped of their name.

Midler walked back her original comments Tuesday on Twitter after receiving backlash online.

"WOMEN OF THE WORLD!" Midler originally wrote on Twitter . "We are being stripped of our rights over our bodies, our lives and even of our name! They don't call us 'women' anymore; they call us 'birthing people' or 'menstruators,' and even 'people with vaginas.'"

"Don't let them erase you!" she added. "Every human on earth [sic] owes you!"

BETTE MIDLER, MACY GRAY FACING BACKLASH OVER THEIR DEFINITION OF WOMEN

She received backlash in the replies of her tweet.

"No one is trying to erase women with inclusive language about people who need abortion care. No one is calling you anything but what you prefer," Roxane Gay wrote. "You should extend that courtesy in return."

"Don't fall for the anti-trans panic fake nonsense," Dr. Panti Bliss-Cabrera replied. "No one is erasing women. In a few small healthcare cases where appropriate they are using trans inclusive language. That's all."

"Bette. Don't be a TERF," one user responded. "Don't make us boycott ‘Hocus Pocus 2.'"

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Midler seemingly clarified her comments about women on Tuesday by explaining she was responding to a New York Times article titled, "The Far Right and Far Left Agree on One Thing: Women Don't Count."

"PEOPLE OF THE WORLD! My tweet about women was a response to this fascinating and well written piece in the NYT on July 3rd," she wrote. "There was no intention of anything exclusionary or transphobic in what I said; it wasn’t about that.

Midler continued: "I’ve fought for marginalized people for as long as I can remember. Still, if you want to dismiss my 60 years of proven love and concern over a tweet that accidentally angered the very people…"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I have always supported and adored, so be it," she concluded. "But the truth is, Democracy is slipping through our fingers! I’m all in on trying to save Democracy for ALL PEOPLE. We must unite, because, in case you haven’t been paying attention, divided we will definitely fall."