Bette Midler, Macy Gray facing backlash over their definition of women

Bette Midler and Macy Gray are facing backlash over comments they made regarding the definition of women.

Midler and Gray shared their own definitions of what a woman is over the weekend.

"WOMEN OF THE WORLD!" Midler wrote on Twitter. "We are being stripped of our rights over our bodies, our lives and even of our name! They don't call us 'women' anymore; they call us 'birthing people' or 'menstruators,' and even 'people with vaginas.'"

"Don't let them erase you!" she added. "Every human on earth [sic] owes you!"

She received backlash in the replies of her tweet.

"No one is trying to erase women with inclusive language about people who need abortion care. No one is calling you anything but what you prefer," Roxane Gay wrote. "You should extend that courtesy in return."

"Don't fall for the anti-trans panic fake nonsense," Dr. Panti Bliss-Cabrera replied. "No one is erasing women. In a few small healthcare cases where appropriate they are using trans inclusive language. That's all."

"Bette. Don't be a TERF," one user responded. "Don't make us boycott ‘Hocus Pocus 2.'"

Gray shared her definition of a woman during an appearance on Piers Morgan's show "Piers Morgan Uncensored."

"I would say a human being with boobs," she explained when asked. "You have to start there – and a vagina."

Gray took to Twitter after the interview aired to defend her thoughts as well as support the LGBTQ community.

"there is no bigger admirer of lgbt community than [yours] truly. it takes real balls to be honest about who you are. 'woman' is a title that you earn and become. just like 'man,'" she wrote in a tweet. "there are plenty of females who aren't women yet and every girl gets that."

She further added: "i wasn't defining trans women. just women. because i know what it means to be one. i don't know what it means to be a trans woman and never said i did. but that goes both ways."