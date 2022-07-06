Macy Gray responds to backlash, accusations of 'transphobia' over her definition of a woman

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Singer Macy Gray responded to backlash and accusations of "transphobia" after she said what she thinks makes someone a woman in an interview this week.

"I have nothing but love for the LGBTQ+ and transgender community and have been a supporter since day one," the "I Try" singer said in a statement to Fox News Digital on Tuesday. "My statement on Piers Morgan was grossly misunderstood. I don't hate anyone. I respect everyone's right to feel comfortable in their bodies and live their own truth"

On Monday, Gray appeared on Piers Morgan’s show "Uncensored" and gave her take on gender reassignment surgery.

"I will say this, and everybody’s going to hate me, but as a woman, just because you go change your parts doesn’t make a woman. Sorry," Gray told Morgan. "Like, if you want me to call you a ‘her,’ I will, because that’s what you want. But that doesn’t make you a woman, just because I call you a ‘her’ and just because you got a surgery."

She also defined a woman as a human with "boobs" and a "vagina."

She added, "Being a little girl is a whole epic book and you can't have that just because you want to be a woman. It's the truth and I don't think you should be called transphobic just because you don't agree. There's a lot of judgment and throwing stones at people for just saying what it is."

The musician faced swift backlash on social over the remarks. Critics called her "ignorant," "transphobic," a "one-hit wonder" and a "TERF" (transgender-exclusionary radical feminist), meaning a woman who doesn’t include trans women in their women’s rights advocacy.

"Oh good. I can continue forgetting Macy Gray exists. Girl you had one song. Nobody cares," one critic wrote on Twitter, while another said, "Stop giving people platforms to spew ignorance & misinformation about trans people & issues! Macy Gray you are ignorant as hell."

Gray had a fair number of supporters as well.

"I stand with Bette Midler, Macy Gray, Martina Navratilova, Chris Evert, JK Rowling, Pamela Paul, Sharron Davies, Mara Yamauchi and all the other women who stand up for women's rights in the face of attacks from all sides," one person tweeted.

Another said, "Y’all calling Macy Gray transphobic is crazy. She stated she doesn’t mind calling someone a woman (out of respect) but she has her own opinion on what it means to be a woman. Just like trans people can have opinions… she wasn’t disrespectful at all."

Gray added in a since-deleted tweet: "I wasn't defining trans women. Just women. Because I know what it means to be one. I don't know what it means to be a trans woman and never said I did. But that goes both ways."