Best dressed in red: Blake Lively, Jennifer Lawrence and other stars from major red carpet events

Major red carpet events are the greatest opportunity for celebrities to show up and show off in an unforgettable way. While many A-listers have just barely fallen short of the "best dressed" list, others are known for regularly appearing on it.

Hollywood's elites like Blake Lively and Jennifer Lawrence are rarely under-performing on both the big screen and in fashion.

This year, Oscar night is March 10, 2024, and the Olympics of fashion is expected, as always, to offer viewers a look at jaw-dropping couture runway styles. Onlookers' favorite famous people will once again spend hours in hair and makeup to prepare for one of the greatest nights in showbiz ahead of walking the elite carpet.

And while the shade of the carpet may change from time to time, these unforgettable red gown moments will blind you to the color of the floor's overlay.

Jennifer Lawrence at the 86th Annual Academy Awards

Jennifer Lawrence donned a bright red custom Christian Dior gown for the 86th Annual Academy Awards in 2014. The floor length dress featured a peplum design atop the hips and was cut all the way to the floor. The look was paired with a small clutch and a few jewels. And though quite simple, the diamond necklace Lawrence wore was estimated to be worth $2 million, according to India Today.

Lawrence, a red carpet must-see, is also no stranger to taking a spill here and there at major Hollywood events. The Oscars in 2014 were no different. The "Silver Linings Playbook" actress was seen tripping and falling on the red carpet in her Dior dress ahead of entering the show. But, of course, she was also spotted laughing and walking it off.

Faye Dunaway at the 69th Annual Academy Awards in 1997

In 1997, Golden Globe-winning actress Faye Dunaway wore a simple but stunning red strapless gown to the 69th Annual Academy Awards. She paired it with a red wrap evolving from silk to fringe, red shoes, a small red clutch and ruby and diamond jewels.

Blake Lively at "The Age Of Adaline" New York Premiere

If actress Blake Lively is expected at a major Hollywood event, you can almost always anticipate she will dress to impress on the carpet.

In 2015, Lively starred in the romance film "The Age of Adaline," where she plays the lead. The premiere for the film was held in New York City at the AMC Loews Lincoln Square 13 theater. Lively stunned in a red floor-length Monique Lhullier gown embellished with leather, lace and feathers.

She carried an orange clutch in the shape of a fish and her hair was set in old Hollywood curls, which replicated the time period much of the film is based on.

Rita Ora at the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar party

On March 4, 2018, in Los Angeles, California, British singer-songwriter and actress Rita Ora appeared at the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar party, shocking fans in a floor-length red Zuhair Murad Couture gown. The look was adorned with a thin silver and red belt around her waist.

The sequin and feather number was first seen on the runway in spring 2018 and included a small train that trailed closely behind her on the carpet.

Her blonde curls were pulled back into a messy updo and her makeup was mostly subtle aside from the stand-out glitzy eyeshadow.

Eiza González at the 2021 Met Gala

Mexican actress Eiza González wore a tight-fitted Atelier Versace gown to the 2021 Met Gala. The theme of the post-COVID-19 glamour event was "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion."

González’s gown featured simple crystal beading around the chest, neck and various parts of the body. The high-neck dress was accompanied by a thigh-high slit and one sleeve that bunched around the upper arm. González wore dangling earrings and chunky bracelets on her bare arm to accessorize. The entire look, completed with deep red lipstick, was said to have paid homage to iconic American actress Ava Gardner.

Cardi B at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar party

American rapper Cardi B was accompanied by rapper Offset at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar party. She wore a red gown made by fashion designer Robert Wun. The chest was fitted with a corset and the bodice featured a ruching from the waist down to the floor.

The "Super Bass" singer wore a stunning sheer red headpiece that went around her entire face and neck and draped behind her as she walked. She completed the look with a series of luxurious jewels from diamond company Azature and Jimmy Choo shoes.

Nicole Kidman at the 79th Annual Academy Awards in 2007

American-Australian actress Nicole Kidman wore a floor length red Balenciaga gown designed by Nicolas Ghesquière to the 2007 Oscars.

The dress featured a high neck that wrapped around her entirely. It was tied with a large bow off to one side of her shoulders. The rest of the bow’s material trailed behind her as she walked the carpet. Kidman wore red shoes and carried a small ivory clutch. Her jewels were minimal but elegant. On the glamorous evening in February 2007, Kidman presented the award for art director opposite English actor Danial Craig.

Karlie Kloss at the 2021 Met Gala

Also, at the 2021 Met Gala, Karlie Kloss stunned in a long-sleeved silk Carolina Herrera gown that featured massive roses across her shoulders and chest.

The mini laid-to maxi gown was cut short in the front and layered in the back and off to either side with a nine-foot train. Kloss paired the dress with a bright red lip and a small red clutch that gave the illusion of a rose. She accessorized with huge diamond earrings from luxury jewelry company De Beers. The look was completed with a simple black pump.