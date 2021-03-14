Karlie Kloss, Josh Kushner welcome first child

Karlie Kloss and Josh Kushner have welcomed their first child together.

The 35-year-old businessman posted a photo of their new baby Sunday on social media. "Welcome to the world," he wrote. He did not share the baby's name or gender.

The supermodel, 28, confirmed in late October she was pregnant.

The couple married in October 2018 in a small wedding in New York and then had a larger celebration in Wyoming eight months later.

The pair oftentimes finds themselves in the headlines for their connection to former President Donald Trump.

Kushner's brother, Jared Kushner, is married to Trump’s daughter, Ivanka. Kloss is often in the uncomfortable position of having her politics called into question.

"It’s been hard," she told British Vogue. "But I choose to focus on the values that I share with my husband, and those are the same liberal values that I was raised with and that have guided me throughout my life."

The couple started dating when Kloss was 19, well before the former reality show host declared his intention to run for president of the United States.