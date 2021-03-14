Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Babies
Published

Karlie Kloss, Josh Kushner welcome first child

The supermodel and the businessman married in 2018

By Jessica Napoli | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for March 14Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for March 14

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Karlie Kloss and Josh Kushner have welcomed their first child together. 

The 35-year-old businessman posted a photo of their new baby Sunday on social media. "Welcome to the world," he wrote. He did not share the baby's name or gender. 

The supermodel, 28, confirmed in late October she was pregnant.

The couple married in October 2018 in a small wedding in New York and then had a larger celebration in Wyoming eight months later. 

KARLIE KLOSS DISCLOSES HER 2020 VOTING PLANS AFTER 'PROJECT RUNWAY' CONTESTANT BRINGS UP HER KUSHNER TIES

The pair oftentimes finds themselves in the headlines for their connection to former President Donald Trump. 

Karlie Kloss married Josh Kushner in October 2018. 

Karlie Kloss married Josh Kushner in October 2018.  (Alo Ceballos/GC Images via Getty)

Kushner's brother, Jared Kushner, is married to Trump’s daughter, Ivanka. Kloss is often in the uncomfortable position of having her politics called into question.

"It’s been hard," she told British Vogue. "But I choose to focus on the values that I share with my husband, and those are the same liberal values that I was raised with and that have guided me throughout my life."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The couple started dating when Kloss was 19, well before the former reality show host declared his intention to run for president of the United States. 

On Our Radar