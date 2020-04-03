HBO releasing 500 hours of free content amid coronavirus pandemic including 'Veep,' 'The Sopranos' and more

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

HBO wants you to stay home.

The WarnerMedia-owned premium network is starting its #StayHomeBoxOffice initiative during which it's making almost 500 hours of programming available to stream on HBO NOW & HBO GO -- without a subscription.

It's a limited time offer and begins Friday, a press release revealed.

The list of free content includes some of HBO's most successful series such as: “The Sopranos,” “Veep,” “Succession,” “Six Feet Under,” “The Wire,” “Ballers,” “Barry,” “Silicon Valley” and “True Blood.”

The movies available include "Pokémon Detective Pikachu," "The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part" and "Crazy, Stupid, Love," plus viewers can also access 10 documentaries and docu-series including "McMillion$" and "The Case Against Adnan Syed."

Noticeably absent are HBO's mega-hit series "Game of Thrones," “Westworld,” “Big Little Lies,” “Euphoria” and “Chernobyl.”

The offer only lasts the month of April.