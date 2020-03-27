Jim Gaffigan says he rushed home from South America as borders closed amid coronavirus pandemic

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Jim Gaffigan almost didn't make it home to the United States as the coronavirus pandemic swiftly took force and prompted borders to close while he was touring in South America.

The comedian, 53, detailed the anxiety-inducing experience to Yahoo's Build Series, stressing that he cut his tour short in order to reunite with his wife, Jeannie, and their five kids in the United States.

"As we all know, this was going down hour to hour, right? So one day, this would happen and another hour would pass, and I was in Bogotá, Colombia, starting my Latin America tour," he shared to the outlet.

"I was about to go to the theater and my manager called me, 'Argentina closed their borders, so you have to decide when you're coming home.' So, it was one of those things when I was traveling back, I was very aware people were going to be separated from their families or their friends."

Gaffigan explained that he traveled home "immediately" and has since been using his creative side to not only entertain his children, but fans who are self-isolating themselves as the pandemic continues to spread.

A result of Gaffigan's downtime at home is his new "Dinner with the Gaffigans" series on his YouTube channel. He explained it as an opportunity to "break from the constant news consumption" in order to "provide some normalcy."

Each night, Gaffigan shares with the world what his family of seven is having for dinner.

"And it gives us something where they know it's streamed and it's interactive, people can ask questions of my kids. It's something that can help people, but can also help my children. It also makes sure we have dinner at 6, you know, trying to keep some normalcy as everyone can tell you is pretty difficult when you don't leave the house."

On Wednesday, Gaffigan put on his best singing voice for a hilarious video showing off his kids eating bratwurst and pretzels.

A number of other Hollywood stars have launched initiatives of their own to shed some positivity and laughter during this unsettling time.

Miley Cyrus launched a new live Instagram talk show she titled "Bright Minded," which aims to keep her followers "LIT during dark times" by interviewing health experts and her famous friends as they quarantine at home.

Kevin Bacon also spearheaded the #IStayAtHomeFor hashtag, which urges people from all around the world to post videos and photos showing who they are social distancing for.