'James Bond' star Honor Blackman, who played Pussy Galore, dead at 94

Honor Blackman, the actress best known as Pussy Galore in the 1964 James Bond film “Goldfinger,” has died at age 94.

Blackman's family said in a statement to Fox News Monday that she died peacefully of natural causes at her home in the southeastern England town of Lewes.

Her family noted that she was an "adored mother and grandmother” and a 'hugely prolific creative talent."

“It’s with great sadness that we have to announce the death of Honor Blackman aged 94. She died peacefully of natural causes at her home in Lewes, Sussex, surrounded by her family. She was much loved and will be greatly missed by her two children Barnaby and Lottie, and grandchildren Daisy, Oscar, Olive and Toby,” the statement reads. “As well as being a much-adored mother and grandmother, Honor was an actor of hugely prolific creative talent; with an extraordinary combination of beauty, brains and physical prowess, along with her unique voice and a dedicated work ethic, she achieved an unparalleled iconic status in the world of film and entertainment and with absolute commitment to her craft and total professionalism in all her endeavours she contributed to some of the great films and theatre productions of our times.”

In addition to her role alongside Sean Connery’s James Bond, Blackman is also known for her role as Cathy Gale in the 1960s TV show, “The Avengers.” According to The Hollywood Reporter, she actually left the TV show after two seasons in order to take on the big screen role as Pussy Galore. Her character was effectively replaced by “Game of Thrones” actress Diana Rigg as Emma Peel.

In “Goldfinger,” Blackman made an impression from the start. When introduced to Sean Connery's Bond, he replies, “I must be dreaming.”

Her family's statement highlighted other roles, such as Hera in “Jason and the Argonauts” and Laura West in the 1990s sitcom “The Upper Hand.” In addition to her on-screen work, Blackman also had success on stage in productions that included “The Sound of Music,” “My Fair Lady” and “Cabaret.”

"In recent years Honor was touring and performing in her show ‘Honor Blackman as herself’ at various venue across the UK. In conversation with her colleague and friend Richard Digby Day she looked back over her astonishing life, her beginnings, her family, her rise to stardom with her usual sense of humour and perspective," the statement added.

Blackman is survived by two children and four grandchildren.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.