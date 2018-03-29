Expand / Collapse search
Fox & Friends Blog
Published
Last Update March 29

Best bargain beach properties from Realtor.com

By | Fox News

Hot listings from real estate expert for Realtor.com Jennifer Farrell:


5-BEDROOM IN NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC FOR $288K
503 2nd Ave S, North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582
CLICK HERE for more information

4-BEDROOM IN SOUTHPORT, NC FOR $299,900
4135 Lark Bunting St SE, Southport, NC 28461
CLICK HERE for more information

4-BEDROOM IN OCEAN SPRINGS, MISSISSIPPI FOR $213,400
10181 Lake Forest Dr, Ocean Springs, MS 39565
CLICK HERE for more information

4-BEDROOM IN BRUNSWICK, GA FOR $289,000
174 Picket Landing Dr, Brunswick, GA 31520
CLICK HERE for more information

5-BEDROOM IN GULF SHORES, AL FOR $329,000
667 Dorr Ave, Gulf Shores, AL 36542
CLICK HERE for more information