Bert Kreischer says Rob Lowe’s stripper scene came from $25K gig where his wife joked he was ‘like a whore’

Bert Kreischer is a stand-up comedian who happens to take his shirt off during his sets — but that doesn’t make him a stripper.

And in his new Netflix show "Free Bert," Rob Lowe doesn’t seem to know that.

"It was awesome," Kreischer told Fox News Digital of the opening scene of "Free Bert" in which Kreischer is hired to do a stand-up set for Rob Lowe’s birthday party – which quickly becomes him just taking his shirt off over and over.

When the comedian takes off his shirt at the "St. Elmo's Fire" star's party, a signature of his actual sets, Lowe loves it so much he asks him to keep putting it back on and taking it off again, much to the comedian’s dismay.

Kreischer told Fox News Digital that the scene was based in reality.

"It's based off a real story that happened to me in Vail, Colorado," Kreischer said. "I did a corporate [set] for a hedge fund for $25,000. It was a lot of money made for me at the time. I mean it was more than I'd ever made in one time."

The comedian started telling jokes to around 200 hedge fund guys at the event.

"They have the shirt with the zip-up fleece, and I started doing stand-up and one of the guys in like the front left table just goes, ‘Hey, hey, I'm gonna stop you right there.’ He goes, ‘We just wanna hear the machine story, so put the shirt back on, take it off again, tell the machine story,’ and I was like, ‘OK.’"

Kreischer often tells a story during stand-up sets about how he befriended some mafiosos during a college trip to Russia and was nicknamed "The Machine" by them.

"And, by the way, that's the easiest $25,000 I've ever made," he said of the Vail gig. "I was so happy I got in bed with my wife that night, and I'm like, ‘Can you believe it?’ And she goes, ‘You're kind of like a whore.’ And I was like ‘Easy, easy.’ She goes, ‘Those hedge fund guys treated you like a whore.’ And I was like, ‘Oh shut up.’"

He said he reached out to Lowe, who he's friends with regarding the show, which is currently streaming on Netflix.

"There was no money involved," he said. "And so, Rob was like, 'I'll do it if you can shoot in Santa Barbara.' And so, we moved up to Santa Barbara and shot it – and it's great. I'm so happy with that scene."

In the show, following his set at Lowe’s birthday, Kreischer complains to his wife over the phone: "They flew me out here for this? So I can take my shirt off 15 f---ing times?"

He also laments that he’s missing out on his daughters getting settled into their new school "to be a stripper for Rob Lowe?"

The 53-year-old is known as a partier, and was even named by Rolling Stone as the top partier at Florida State University, the apparent top party school, in 1997.

Kreischer previously told Dax Shepherd on his "Armchair Expert" podcast that it was his first taste of fame and even Oprah wanted to have a sit-down with him on her show.

"I was like ‘Great, I’m in,’" he told Fox News Digital.

But he said the producers told him Oprah wanted his parents to also be on the show.

"And I could just imagine my parents sitting in the front row, you know, that front-row parent look [a host gives] of like, ‘How did you let this happen?’ And my dad being caught off guard going like, ‘I think this is gonna mess up my law business, my title company.’ And my mom going like, ‘I'm a teacher, this can't be good for me.’"

He said he explained to the show that he didn’t want his parents on. "And they're like, ‘Well, that's a caveat. Your parents have to be on.’"

So he told them no, assuming it was "one of those interviews where they're going to slam my parents and then paint me out to be some party boy. I was, like, ‘This doesn't end well for me.’ And so I passed. Thank God I passed. And, by the way, no regret in passing. I'm like, we'll never know."

He equated it to the time he was in Zanzibar when several kids were jumping off a cliff into about four feet of water.

"And I thought I could do it," he said. "I thought I could do it, and everyone's like, ‘You should do it,’ and I almost did it. And at the last minute, some little kid said, ‘The tide's going out. It's getting shallower. I wouldn't do it,’ and I didn't do it. And let me tell you something. I have full mobility of my body, and I'll never know."