Bernie Sanders supporter Mark Ruffalo calls Donald Trump 'public enemy number one'

Mark Ruffalo declared Donald Trump “public enemy number one” when it comes to climate change while promoting his new film.

Ruffalo’s latest film, “Dark Waters,” tells the real-life story of Robert Bilott, a defense attorney who took on the DuPont corporation over a toxic chemical substance being put in West Virginia’s water supply. Ruffalo, a climate change activist himself, plays Bilott.

The star revealed in an interview with SkyNews that he was drawn to the story after reading about it in a New York Times Magazine article. The U.K. outlet then asked the actor how he feels about the Trump administration’s approach to climate change given what an important issue it is to him.

“I think the world should consider my president as public enemy number one at this point,” the actor replied. “What we do probably in the next 10 years will be crucial to the future of the planet. This is only going to become more and more evident to us. We’re not going backwards from here. And, yeah, it’s not just this story. This is a system.”

The interviewer then noted that there are “no superheroes” when it comes to correcting climate change, specifically asking Ruffalo what he thinks of young climate activist Greta Thunberg.

“There are superheroes,” Ruffalo replied. “There’s Rob Bilott, there’s Greta, there’s Extinction Rebellion. These people — it’s happening all over. We have to make people uncomfortable. We’re going to have to get radical. We’re going to have to do peaceful demonstrations, peaceful protests, peaceful actions that stop this system.”

This isn’t the first time the politically outspoken “Avengers” actor has taken aim at the president and his administration. In January he tweeted a message to his followers advising them to not misdirect their anger at 2020 Democratic presidential candidates.

“One way or another we are going to #KickTrumpsA--,” the 52-year-old Bernie Sanders supporter wrote at the time. “Keep your anger, fear, and love where they belong and we will win. All for one and one for all!”