Ben Stiller says Elizabeth Warren dropping out is 'not good' for Democratic diversity

By Tyler McCarthy | Fox News
Actor Ben Stiller is lamenting Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s decision to suspend her campaign in the 2020 presidential race.

Stiller, 54, took to Twitter on Thursday to say that the loss of Warren’s campaign makes for a clear lack of diversity in the Democratic party. Now that Warren is out, the race remains between clear front-runners Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and former Vice President Joe Biden.

“Regardless of politics, not having a woman candidate, or candidate of color, or even a younger candidate, in the presidential race is not good a thing for any party," he wrote.

Although Rep. Tulsi Gabbard is still in the race, it seems that Democrats will likely find themselves choosing between Biden or Sanders to run against President Trump in the general election. Stiller joined the chorus of celebrity voices that spent Thursday commenting on the fact that the once wildly diverse field of 2020 hopefuls has dwindled down to two white men in their 70s.

After a year of campaigning, the candidates narrowed from a wildly diverse field that included Pete Buttigieg, a young gay candidate; Julián Castro, a Hispanic-American candidate; Sen. Cory Booker, an African-American candidate, and a slew of women including Sen. Kamala Harris, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Marianne Williamson, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and Warren.

Comedian and actor Ben Stiller commented on Elizabeth Warren suspending her campaign for president.

Comedian and actor Ben Stiller commented on Elizabeth Warren suspending her campaign for president. (Getty Images)

Biden’s campaign took a narrow lead after Super Tuesday, casting doubt on the efficacy of Sanders’ campaign after the Vermont Senator performed very well in early state primaries. When announcing the end of her campaign, Warren declined to give an endorsement for either of the two men at this time.

“Not today,” she said, noting that she wanted more time to think about the decision.