Ben Stiller offers his seat to shocked New York subway rider

Actor Ben Stiller proved chivalry isn’t dead to a very shocked and delighted woman riding the subway in New York Wednesday.

The “Meet the Parents” actor offered the woman his seat on the train and, despite his casual dress and sunglasses, the commuter recognized the Emmy award-winning star.

BEN STILLER SITTING WITH NEW YORK GOV. ANDREW CUOMO STUNS SOCIAL MEDIA USERS

“I love you so much!” she exclaimed while brushing her hair and stomping her feet.

Stiller later took a photo with the flabbergasted fan.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

An Instagram video of the interaction taken by @willsta_gram was shared on #subwaycreatures.