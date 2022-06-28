Ben Affleck's 10-year-old son accidentally backs Lamborghini into BMW at luxury car rental dealership

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ben Affleck's 10-year-old son accidentally backed a Lamborghini into a BMW at a luxury vehicle rental dealership.

Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were at the Los Angeles area luxury rental dealership when the father allowed 10-year-old Samuel Garner Affleck to get into the front seat of a bright yellow Lamborghini SUV.

Samuel accidentally put the car into reverse and backed into a white BMW.

The 10-year-old jumped out of the vehicle while Affleck checked for damage on the two vehicles. Affleck was also seen hugging Samuel while talking with Lopez.

JENNIFER LOPEZ CALLS BEN AFFLECK THE ‘MOST SELFLESS DADDY EVER’ IN LOVING FATHER'S DAY POST

The vehicle was a Lamborghini Urus, which rents for $1,475 per day and can be purchased for $250,000, according to the New York Post.

A representative for Affleck and the car dealership both told the outlet there was no damage to either of the vehicles.

A dealership employee told the New York Post the cars are tightly parked together on purpose due to a lack of space.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"When [Samuel] got into the car, it jerked back and forth," the employee told the outlet. "We have a small lot and the cars are close."

777 Exotics, the rental dealership, said there are no hard feelings following the fender bender.

"Affleck loves cars," the dealership employee said. "We hope they come in again."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Affleck shares 10-year-old Samuel with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. The couple got married in 2005 and were divorced in 2018.