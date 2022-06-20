Jennifer Lopez calls Ben Affleck 'most selfless daddy ever' in loving Father's Day post

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jennifer Lopez celebrated Father’s Day by paying tribute to her fiancé Ben Affleck, posting a commemorative video online of their relationship.

In a post shared on her social media pages, Lopez, 52, called Affleck, 49, the "most caring, loving, affectionate, consistent and selfless Daddy ever."

"Happy Father’s Day my love," she added.

In the post, Lopez, narrates a video montage of her and Affleck, talking about how she values her "career but nothing is more fulfilling" to her than "being able to build a family with someone" who is "just as dedicated to family."

JENNIFER LOPEZ INTRODUCES HER CHILD EMME, 14, USING GENDER-NEUTRAL PRONOUNS DURING LA PERFORMANCE

"I love the idea of the future and what we can create. But I really just want to savor the moment and stay real present in it as much as I can," she added as a clip played of the couple kissing.

"Dear Ben…" the voiceover is titled, taken from a Good Morning America interview she gave earlier this month.

JENNIFER LOPEZ REVEALS HER MOM USED TO 'BEAT THE SH--' OUT OF HER, SIBLINGS

The stills and clips included in the montage include appearances at the 2022 Met Gala and at the "The Last Duel" premiere at the Venice Film Festival in September 2021, the Daily Mail reported.

According to the report, another clip shows the couple embracing aboard a $100 million superyacht in St. Tropez, France last summer.

BEN AFFLECK ADDRESSES SAYING HE FELT 'TRAPPED' IN MARRIAGE TO JENNIFER GARNER: 'THAT'S NOT TRUE'

Lopez and Affleck first started dating in 2002 and were engaged before breaking up. Seventeen years later, she and Affleck reunited in May 2021 and she has been having "the best time of her life" since, she said.

The couple does not have any children together but share several children from previous relationships.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Affleck and ex-wife Jennifer Garner have three children, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, who are co-parented.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lopez is a mom to 14-year-old twins Emme Maribel and Maximilian 'Max', with former husband Marc Anthony.