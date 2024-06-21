Ben Affleck says Jennifer Lopez's fame is 'bananas': 'I don't like a lot of attention'

Ben Affleck's personal life has been quite the buzz lately — and he's not too thrilled about it.

During an appearance on the premiere episode of the fourth season of Kevin Hart's Peacock show "Hart to Heart," the Academy Award-winning actor and filmmaker opened up about adjusting to wife Jennifer Lopez's level of fame and admitted to not liking the attention.

"We went somewhere with [Jennifer] — I can’t remember because she’s so famous, and she creates this — people love her, and she really represents something important to people," Affleck said about Lopez, who is currently traveling solo in Italy amid ongoing split rumors. "[To me,] people are like, ‘Hey, I like your movie,’ and then they’re like ‘Ah! J-Lo!' It’s amazing, you know what I mean?"

BEN AFFLECK EXPLAINS WHY HE ALWAYS LOOKS ANGRY IN PHOTOS, WHILE JENNIFER LOPEZ SPENDS SOLO HOLIDAY IN ITALY

Recalling a situation in which he, Lopez and their blended family were walking through Times Square in New York City, Affleck said the fan attention was "f---ing bananas."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"We get out of the car, we were going to a play, and I was like, ‘F--- it, babe, we’re going to be late, we gotta walk a block and a half.’ She was like, ‘Alright,’ she didn’t say s---," he said. "We get out with her, all the kids, through Times Square, and the s--- was like f---ing bananas."

JENNIFER LOPEZ HONORS BEN AFFLECK ON FATHER'S DAY AMID BREAKUP RUMORS: 'OUR HERO'

During the conversation, Affleck also addressed his not-so-subtle facial expressions that often seem to highlight most paparazzi shots of him.

"I don’t like a lot of attention," he said. "This is why people see me and they’re like, ‘Why is this dude always mad?’ Because someone had their camera sticking in my face, and I’m like, ‘OK, here we go.'"

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Because I'm with my kids, and they're taking my picture," he added. "You can take my picture when I'm at a club, at a premiere, whatever… I don't give a f---. But when I'm with my children, that's a different thing."

"You have resting b---h face," Hart said, to which Affleck clarified, "I have resting hard face."

Lopez and Affleck have reportedly been quietly trying to sell their $60.8 million Beverly Hills estate while dealing with the media frenzy around their relationship.

The two have been living separately, a source previously confirmed to Fox News Digital.

"At first, it was a whirlwind of love and now that real life is setting in, it’s hard," a source said in May. "They are both involved in each other’s kids' lives and consider themselves one big family unit, so it's been hard for everyone."

BEN AFFLECK SKIPS JENNIFER LOPEZ PREMIERE AFTER LAUNCHING HOLLYWOOD LOVE TOUR SPLIT RUMORS

A separate source confirmed that the duo often butt heads when it comes to their parenting styles.

Lopez shares 16-year-old twins, Max and Emme, with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Affleck has three children with Jennifer Garner: Violet, 18; Seraphina, 15; and Samuel, 12.

"They've had fights about differences of opinions on raising their kids," the source said. "They have very different parenting styles."

Throughout their love journey over the years, Lopez and Affleck — who originally broke up ahead of their 2003 wedding, but reconnected and got married in July 2022 — have battled many relationship woes.

In her 2024 documentary "The Greatest Love Story Never Told," Lopez got candid about calling off her engagement to Affleck over 20 years ago.

"Ben and I, we broke up three days before our wedding," Lopez revealed. "We just crumbled under the pressure. I think we all go along thinking like, 'I'm doing OK. I've been through these things.' If you're like me, you just shake it off and put your best foot forward and just do your thing."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this post.