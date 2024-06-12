Expand / Collapse search
Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez relationship puts ‘kids in the public eye,’ Jennifer Garner is not a fan: source

JLo and Ben Affleck battle divorce speculation as they approach 2-year marriage anniversary

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Published
Jennifer Garner apparently isn't a fan of the spotlight currently on her children.

"Jennifer Garner felt blindsided by Ben's relationship with JLO," a source told Fox News Digital. "She doesn't like her kids in the public eye so much, and that's been hard for her."

Another source claimed Garner doesn’t like the constant attention around her kids because of Jennifer Lopez's fame.

JENNIFER LOPEZ BLASTS ‘NEGATIVITY’ AS BEN AFFLECK BREAKUP RUMORS CONTINUE

A photo of Jennifer Garner with her kids

Jennifer Garner doesn't like the spotlight being on the children she shares with ex-husband Ben Affleck. (Getty Images)

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck walk together

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck are spotted together on June 11. (Getty Images)

Affleck and Lopez's marriage has been thrust into the spotlight as speculation about an impending divorce began months ago. The "Let's Get Loud" singer has been photographed frequently throughout the last weeks and was recently spotted with her child, Emme. Lopez shares 16-year-old twins, Max and Emme, with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Meanwhile, Affleck spent Tuesday with his mom and Garner, whom he shares three kids with; Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12.

Jennifer Garner hugs Ben Affleck's mom

Jennifer Garner hugs Ben Affleck's mom, Christopher Anne Boldt, as the three spend time together in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Lopez and Affleck have reportedly been quietly trying to sell their $60.8 million Beverly Hills estate while dealing with the media frenzy around their relationship.

"Ben never liked the house. It's too far away from his kids," a source told People magazine and added, "The house is way too big for [Lopez]."

Ben Affleck in a black blazer and blue shirt smiles as Jennifer Lopez in a low cut black gown looks up at him split same event, positions slightly different

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez first met on the set of their film "Gigli." They called off their engagement before rekindling their romance and marrying in 2022. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Lopez and Affleck have been living separately, a source previously confirmed to Fox News Digital.

"At first it was a whirlwind of love, and now that real life is setting in, it’s hard," the insider claimed. "They are both involved in each other’s kids' lives and consider themselves one big family unit, so it's been hard for everyone."

Lopez is living in the couple's Beverly Hills home, while Affleck is staying in a rental, People magazine reported.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez 'tied the knot' in Las Vegas

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are reportedly having trouble in their marriage. (Pascal Le Segretain via Getty Images)

Rumors of a separation intensified after Affleck skipped out on the Met Gala with Lopez. The singer showed up solo for the event, which she co-chaired. She has attended the gala 14 times but has only been a co-chair once.

Affleck's filming schedule forced him to skip the star-studded charity event celebrating the opening of the 2024 Costume Institute exhibition at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Affleck is filming "The Accountant 2" in Los Angeles, a representative for the actor told Fox News Digital at the time.

Jennifer Lopez wears mermaid gown on the Met Gala red carpet.

Jennifer Lopez sparkles on the red carpet at the Met Gala solo. (Getty Images)

While it is unclear what caused the reported rift between the couple, it seems they often butt heads over parenting style.

"They've had fights about differences of opinions on raising their kids," a source told Fox News Digital. "They have very different parenting styles."

Lopez recently blasted "negativity" as she shared a message about love in a newsletter sent to fans on June 5. While thanking them for making her film, "Atlas," number one worldwide again, Lopez chose to touch on the "negativity out in the world."

"It may seem like there's a lot of negativity out in the world right now...but don't let the voices of a few drown out that there is soooo much love out there," she wrote.

Jennifer Lopez performs at the Super Bowl

Jennifer Lopez canceled her "THIS IS ME…LIVE" tour. (Getty Images)

Lopez's comments followed the cancelation of her "THIS IS ME...LIVE" tour.

Representatives for Live Nation explained Lopez would be "taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends."

"I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down," Lopez wrote in her previous newsletter. "Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time..."

There has been no information released about rescheduling the tour.

