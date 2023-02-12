Ben Affleck's Dunkin' Super Bowl commercial sends social media into a frenzy: 'Greatest thing ever filmed'

Ben Affleck's Super Bowl commercial for Dunkin' Donuts sent social media into a frenzy Sunday night as fans declared it the winner early into the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

The commercial aired during the first break and features Affleck working the drive-thru at a Dunkin' Donuts in Massachusetts, where he is seen handing unsuspecting customers their orders. His wife Jennifer Lopez also makes an appearance, driving up to the pickup window, before asking her Academy Award-winning husband, "What are you doing? Is that what you do when you say you're going to work all day?"

Affleck's affinity for Dunkin' is well-documented and has become a popular meme in recent months. The actor is frequently photographed outside with Dunkin' coffees and paper bags from the joint, which is why fans couldn't contain their excitement now that he and the brand made their partnership official.

"Screaming crying into my dunks," Politico reporter Lisa Kashinsky tweeted.

"Ben Affleck’s Dunkin Donuts commercial just won the Super Bowl. IYKYK. I screamed," Block Club Chicago executive editor and co-founder, Stephanie Lulay wrote.

"Ben Affleck has never looked happier, dude was in his element," Lauren Comitor of The Atlethic MLB tweeted.

National Journal managing editor Kirk A. Bado dubbed it the "triumphant return of Ben Affleck" after he was the subject of a viral meme last week for looking disinterested during the Grammy Awards.

"The donuts that Ben Affleck pitched are already worth more than the crypto Matt Damon was selling," New York Times' culture reporter Dave Itzkoff said.

"Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Dunkin’ Donuts commercial > Bradley Cooper and mom T-Mobile commercial," Fox & Friends co-host Will Cain wrote.

"The Ben Affleck Dunkin’ Donuts commercial is the greatest thing ever filmed!!!!!!," Canadian actor Devon Sawa agreed.

"Today the phoenix from Ben Affleck's back has risen," comedian Michelle Collins tweeted.

"Jennifer Lopez rolling up in a minivan (!!) in hubby Ben Affleck’s @dunkindonuts #SuperBowl ad is the best acting she’s done this year," film critic Courtney Howard weighed in.

Affleck recently told PEOPLE that the role was fitting for him because "people already sort of think that I work for Dunkin."

"In Boston, it was such a big deal," he told the outlet. "I think I became kind of associated with it, and this sounded like a fun opportunity to kind of play with that association, and a chance to come back here to shoot it at home in Boston."