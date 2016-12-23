Bella Thorne denies she was cheating on old boyfriend with new one

Bella Thorne has slammed claims she cheated on Tyler Posey with singer Charlie Puth, insisting she’s been single “for two weeks.”

The actress and singer recently sparked claims she’s dating Charlie as they were spotted looking cozy together.

However, it led to rumors she’d cheated on her ex Tyler at the time, as it came at the same time an old interview she gave to Paper magazine was released, about her relationship with Tyler.

Now the stunner has hit out at claims the romance was still going on when she was seen with Charlie.

RELATED: Bella Thorne in Playboy's new issue

Bella insisted she was single at the time, and tweeted: “Ty and I have been broken up for like over two weeks and charlie and I ARENT DATING we are friends. That article was written forever ago.”

Charlie tweeted: “I can’t believe what I’m reading. No one should have their heart messed with like this, and I’m not going to be in the middle of it.

“I don’t know Tyler personally, but I know he shouldn’t be treated this way.”

He then added: “She told me she was not with him anymore. This is all news to me.

“I want nothing but peace for all, I’m just removing myself from this.”

RELATED: Bella Thorne says she's bisexual

In the old interview with the magazine, Bella spoke openly about her relationship with Tyler at the time.

She said: “When [Posey and I] first started dating, paparazzi got a photo of us kissing outside and it sucked that people got that photo because we really didn’t want it out at that time.”

She added: “We were obviously dating and hanging out, but it just wasn’t necessary to put that in front of everyone’s face, you know? That one sucked.”

Posey has yet to comment on the latest drama.

This story first appeared in The Sun.