Bella Hadid 'can't stop crying' in anticipation of birth of sister Gigi Hadid's baby with Zayn Malik

The supermodel's sister is expecting her first child

By Nate Day | Fox News
Bella Hadid is looking forward to becoming an aunt.

The star's sister, Gigi Hadid, is expecting her first child with musician Zayn Malik. Gigi, 25, confirmed the news in late April during a visit with Jimmy Fallon.

On Tuesday, Bella shared a throwback photo from June of herself standing next to her pregnant sister. Both women hold their bellies, though Bella, 23, doesn't have a baby bump.

"June 11, 2020. Two buns in the oven except mine is from my burger and gigi’s is from @zayn," read the caption.

"I love you both so freaking much -can’tstopcrying [sic]," she added.

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Gigi commented with a handful of smiley faces, one of which had a halo over its head.

The mom-to-be has not been shy about showing off her baby bump, often taking to Instagram to put her growing tummy on display.

"Growin an angel :)," she captioned a photo of herself nearly-bare-bellied while sitting on the floor.

In July, she shared a sweet pic of herself sharing a kiss with Malik, 27.

"Baby daddy," she wrote in the post.

