WWE stars Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins confirm they're dating after weeks of rumors

By Jaclyn Hendricks | New York Post
It looks like WWE star Becky Lynch is off the market.

On Sunday, the four-time women’s champion appeared to confirm her relationship with wrestler Seth Rollins, following a Twitter exchange with fellow WWE personality Beth Phoenix.

Posting a photo of herself and Phoenix holding title belts, Lynch, who won the Raw and Smackdown Championships at WrestleMania last month, tweeted to Phoenix, “Don’t get too close to that title @TheBethPhoenix.”

Phoenix replied: “No worries @BeckyLynchWWE …I’m just glad that we are friends and not steaming over a silly little detail like being tied for number of title reigns. Cheers!”

As the back-and-forth continued, Phoenix dropped the line, “Wait wait…are we involving our men now…,” to which Lynch responded: “I’ll ask him ….. @WWERollins?”

Rollins then put all romantic speculation to rest, casually posting a picture of him embracing Lynch on Instagram.

“I guess I’m allowed to post this now…. @beckylynchwwe ?” Rollins captioned the snap.

Lynch and Rollins fueled relationship rumors in April after sitting together during the WWE Hall of Fame festivities.

This article originally appeared in The New York Post.