WWE stars Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins confirm they're dating after weeks of rumors

It looks like WWE star Becky Lynch is off the market.

On Sunday, the four-time women’s champion appeared to confirm her relationship with wrestler Seth Rollins, following a Twitter exchange with fellow WWE personality Beth Phoenix.

Posting a photo of herself and Phoenix holding title belts, Lynch, who won the Raw and Smackdown Championships at WrestleMania last month, tweeted to Phoenix, “Don’t get too close to that title @TheBethPhoenix.”

Phoenix replied: “No worries @BeckyLynchWWE …I’m just glad that we are friends and not steaming over a silly little detail like being tied for number of title reigns. Cheers!”

As the back-and-forth continued, Phoenix dropped the line, “Wait wait…are we involving our men now…,” to which Lynch responded: “I’ll ask him ….. @WWERollins?”

Rollins then put all romantic speculation to rest, casually posting a picture of him embracing Lynch on Instagram.

“I guess I’m allowed to post this now…. @beckylynchwwe ?” Rollins captioned the snap.

Lynch and Rollins fueled relationship rumors in April after sitting together during the WWE Hall of Fame festivities.

