Bebe Rexha defends Demi Lovato from trolls after 21 Savage joke

Bebe Rexha leapt to Demi Lovato's defense after the "Confident" singer was targeted by trolls on Twitter for mocking rapper 21 Savage's ICE arrest.

On Sunday, Lovato, 26, deactivated her Twitter account after users attacked the six-months sober star for her drug addiction after she admitted to laughing at memes of 21 Savage, who was revealed to be a British citizen who overstayed his visa in the United States.

"To all the people who talked s—t to Demi you’re F—IN DISGUSTING," Rexha, 29, tweeted Monday. "Attacking someone that is 6 months sober about her personal issues with drugs and mental health over a tweet is LOW."

Rexha added, "Wanna talk s—t tweet me motherf—kers."

The tweet that caused the troll uproar against Lovato was relatively innocent. She wrote, "So far 21 Savage memes have been my favorite part of the Super Bowl."

She was flooded with responses referencing her battle with drug addiction and her near-fatal July 2018 overdose.

She then wrote, "F—k Twitter. This is why I don’t tweet anymore. If you’re gonna come at me for making a joke, try coming at me with something original not involving drugs."

Earlier Sunday, ICE detained 21 Savage, alleging that he is actually a British citizen and came to the United States illegally in 2005 and overstayed his visa.

The rapper faces deportation following the arrest.

21 Savage's attorney told press Monday, "ICE has not charged Mr. Abraham-Joseph with any crime. As a minor, his family overstayed their work visas, and he, like almost two million other children, was left without legal status through no fault of his own."

Kuck continued, This is a civil law violation, and the continued detention of Mr. Abraham-Joseph serves no other purpose than to unnecessarily punish him and try to intimidate him into giving up his right to fight to remain in the United States."