Demi Lovato deactivates Twitter after mocking 21 Savage's ICE arrest

Demi Lovato deactivated her Twitter account after getting backlash for mocking 21 Savage, who was arrested by ICE in Atlanta on Sunday.

On Sunday night, the "Confident" singer tweeted, "So far 21 Savage memes have been my favorite part of the Super Bowl."

Earlier that day, ICE detained 21 Savage, alleging that he is actually a British citizen and came to the United States illegally in 2005 and overstayed his visa.

He's facing deportation following a felony drug charge in 2014.

Lovato, 26, came under heavy criticism for her tweet from followers, as well as other rapper Wale, who replied, "Why is somebody freedom funny ... I don’t get the joke."

"A lot of people were sending you love light , prayers etc . When people were making jokes about u at a rough time. A lot of people .Bless up," he added, referencing the former Disney star's July 2018 overdose.

Migos rapper Offset also wrote, "ALL THE MEMES AND S—T AINT FUNNY WHEN SOMEBODY GOING THROUGH SOME PRAYING FOR MY DAWG AINT S—T FUNNY HIS FANILY [sic] DEPENDING ON HIM."

Lovato replied that she was referring to memes about 21 Savage being a closet Brit, not getting deported, and blasted those who brought up her addiction issues in response to her original posting.

"F**k Twitter," she fumed. "This is why I don’t tweet anymore. If you’re gonna come at me for making a joke, try coming at me with something original not involving drugs."

She deactivated her account shortly after her angry post, but kept her seemingly one-sided feud with Wale going on Instagram.

When The Shade Room posted about Wale calling out the singer, she wrote in the comments, "Wale just salty I never replied to his desperate tweets years ago."

Wale didn't take the bait.

"Still ain't gon disrespect you.. still praying for you Demi," he replied. "Glad u seen my old tweets. Hopefully you seen the ones providing prayer and comfort when you were down. I don't know people when they down. Go queen."