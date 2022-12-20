Beauty tips from stars over 65: Christie Brinkley, Fran Drescher, Helen Mirren share their secrets

Hollywood stars such as Christie Brinkley, Fran Drescher and Helen Mirren continue to prove that confidence has no age limit – and to love the skin you're in.

Celebrities over the age of 65 have shared their beauty secrets to maintaining a healthy lifestyle over the years as they flaunt their fit physiques and flawless faces.

From incorporating fitness into their daily routines to eating healthy meals to steering clear of the word "beauty" entirely, here’s a look inside some of the stars’ best tips for aging gracefully.

Christie Brinkley, 68

Supermodel Christie Brinkley shared how to keep off the calories this past summer.

During a tropical getaway, the 68-year-old model got candid about her fitness journey with a witty caption.

"When you eat too much at 68, it’s not as easy to lose the weight, so here’s a tip that’s tried and true, that will make you feel like your best you," the former Sports Illustrated model shared in an Instagram post.

"Avoid the sugar and do exercise, it’s not about the size of your thighs, Vibrant good health will be your prize!"

As Brinkley donned a magenta fitness two-piece with a crop top and shorts, she offered her wellness advice while plugging her zero sugar, organic Bellissima prosecco and wine.

She continued to spill her beauty secrets this past summer.

In August, Brinkley left little to the imagination as she shared her morning beauty routine with fans.

Fresh out of the shower while wrapped in a towel, the supermodel revealed that "sunblock and a smile" are her No. 1 beauty tips.

Fran Drescher, 65

"The Nanny" star is honoring her body and discussed how she approaches aging.

As Fran Drescher recently graced the cover of Very Well Health Magazine for The Aging Well Issue, she revealed secrets to keeping on track with a healthy lifestyle.

"It ain't over until you are," Drescher said.

"There are always things you can work on and improve, especially regarding your health."

Being in the entertainment business for nearly 50 years, she confessed that she does her best to not allow too much stress in her life, since her immune system "responds poorly."

"Part of aging well is learning how to manage your stress. You can't stew in it," Drescher noted.

"It's important to recognize that stress affects many things relating to your health."

Drescher was diagnosed with uterine cancer in 2000, and after undergoing a hysterectomy, has remained cancer free ever since. While her story ended positively, Drescher said that it could have gone another way had she not been so vigilant in advocating for her own health.

"We all deserve a long, healthy life."

Helen Mirren, 77

Oscar-winning actress Helen Mirren is celebrating her age.

The "1923" star spoke out about the word "beauty" and how it may be negatively defined if it’s associated with the "beauty industry."

"Don't get me wrong, I love beauty and I love looking at beautiful things. But I don't like the word ‘beauty’ [as it's] associated with the beauty industry — makeup … products, skin care, and all the rest of it, because I think it excludes the vast majority of us who are not beautiful," Mirren told People magazine.

As she stunned on the cover of the magazine’s 2022 Beautiful Issue, Mirren shared her secrets to remaining confident throughout the years.

"There are incredibly beautiful people in the world, and it's an absolute delight to look at them, male or female. Beautiful people are a wonder to behold," she remarked.

"But most of us are not beautiful. We have other stuff, which is just as powerful as beauty, and I would like to see us celebrate those things," Mirren continued.

Instead, Mirren noted that she loves the word "swagger."

"… I think swagger means I'm confident in myself, I'm presenting myself to the world, I'm enjoying the world around me. I think what is called the ‘beauty industry’ should be called the ‘swagger industry.’ We're giving people swagger," she said.

Since 2014, Mirren has been a L’Oreal Paris spokesperson.

Donna Mills, 81

In a tell-all interview, blonde bombshell Donna Mills dished on her beauty secret to maintaining a long and healthy life.

"At age 60, 70, later, you have so much more to contribute than you ever thought possible — don’t just sit down and say, ‘I’m done,’" Mills said in an interview with AARP – The Magazine.

The 81-year-old "Knots Landing" actress added that she is very particular with her diet.

"During the soap opera years, I never ate pasta, sugar, bread, ice cream, cookies or any of that kind of stuff," she continued.

The "Play Misty for Me" star also said she incorporated fitness into her daily routine.

"I also play tennis three times a week and work out with light weights. Like almost everyone my age, I have arthritis, and let me tell you, it hurts sometimes."

Raquel Welch, 81

Golden Globe-winning actress Raquel Welch opened up about her best-kept beauty secrets.

Despite being a 1960s sex symbol, Welch confessed that she isn’t focused on appearances but rather on maintaining good health.

In her memoir, "Beyond the Cleavage," she wrote, "I’m constantly on a diet, and I hate it."

"I love bread, pancakes and burritos, and pizza, but I have to stick to the diet because it makes me look and feel better."

"The body beautiful is not a top priority anymore," the former Playboy model added.

"Health and well-being are more important."

Iman, 67

Supermodel Iman is embracing her age and is more focused on the mindset that it should be celebrated.

David Bowie’s widow shed some light on the beauty topic as she appeared on the cover of British Vogue.

"I come from Africa; we celebrate getting older. A friend was telling me there’s been a rise in cosmetic surgery, all because [people] have been looking at themselves in Zoom meetings," Iman said.

The 67-year-old jokingly provided some tips for those who are worried about looking too old after calling aging a "very Western mentality."

"If you are worried about that, just put the camera up [so it’s tilted down on your face], for God’s sake.’"

The creator of Iman Cosmetics concluded her sentiments about aging.

"This really is a mentality rooted in the West. For me, it has never been a problem."