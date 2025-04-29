'Baywatch' star Nicole Eggert says it’s ‘very hard to be healthy in America’ as she battles cancer

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Nicole Eggert, best known for her role in "Baywatch," is urging others to opt for a preventative lifestyle as she battles Stage 2 breast cancer.

However, Eggert, 53, acknowledged it's sometimes harder than it seems.

"I think people really need to start living a disease-preventative lifestyle. That's No. 1. It's very hard to be healthy here in America. It's just a fact," Eggert told Fox News Digital at the Women’s Cancer Research Fund Gala Monday.

Instead of sinking into fear, Eggert has turned her energy toward educating others on what she believes could make a real difference.

"I do believe it's preventable, but if you do find yourself with the diagnosis, I think it's about using modern medicine along with lifestyle changes and all the other things that you can do to prevent disease. And it's a lot. … There's just so much more you can and should be doing."

Eggert encouraged anyone battling cancer or helping loved ones navigate the disease to "educate yourself and learn."

While she continues her cancer treatments, Eggert is also becoming a powerful advocate for the disease.

She joined other Hollywood stars, including Olivia Munn, Teddi Mellencamp, Kyle Richards, Kathy Hilton and others at An Unforgettable Evening Gala, which benefited the Women’s Cancer Research Fund in Beverly Hills, California.

Eggert revealed why it was important to her to support the Women’s Cancer Research Fund.

"It's a community that really embraced me. … I'm new, so to speak. And, so, for me to give back and get involved … learn all the things I can and give support when I can … it's everything. It's become my world now," she said.

The Hollywood actress, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2023, also told Fox News Digital she's "doing well. I'm feeling really good."

Eggert admitted there have been many ups and downs during her health journey.

"I think understanding how and why I got cancer has been a big deal for me to dig into that and understand … learning how to control it and how to prevent it … keep it in remission and how to help my body along … repair after all the damage that's been done by the treatment."

Since being diagnosed with breast cancer two years ago, Eggert shared that being proactive has helped her stay grounded as she battles the disease.

"That's really what's kept me going and sane, because you feel so hopeless … helpless and all of those things, but if you're being proactive it can really help. At least for myself, it really helps to keep me motivated and keep me going."

In December 2023, Eggert was diagnosed with Stage 2 cribriform carcinoma breast cancer. The actress initially believed the symptoms she had been experiencing were due to menopause.

She previously shared with Fox News Digital the clues that she overlooked before learning of her diagnosis.

"I went for my yearly mammograms and my ultrasounds. I have dense breast tissue. So, I was doing what I was supposed to be doing," the "Charles in Charge" alum explained.

"One thing I think back on is that suddenly my bra size — and this is something that recently kind of dawned on me — my bra kept moving and was fitting a little bit lopsided for a long time.

"What I thought was, you know, our breast tissue is always growing and changing and, as women, our breasts move, and gravity hits and all that. So, I kind of chalked it up to that," she added. "And what was actually happening is that the tumor was taking up more space."

Eggert said that she also began experiencing pain in her breast at the time, which prompted her to conduct a self-exam.

After receiving her diagnosis, Eggert underwent a mastectomy. The actress completed chemotherapy last year and received radiation therapy.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, most cribriform carcinoma breast cancer cases are estrogen receptor-positive, occurring when "high levels of estrogen in breast cancer cells help cancer grow and spread."