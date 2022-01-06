Carmen Electra says joining 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' would be fun

Carmen Electra excited fans this week when she hinted that she wouldn't be opposed to appearing on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" if presented with the opportunity.

A meme was posted to Instagram showing photos of the actress and model with pal Garcelle Beauvais, who is currently a cast member. The two previously modeled in photo shoots together and appear to have remained close over the years.

"Wait, Carmen Electra joining #RHOBH as Garcelle's friend would be very interesting tho…" the meme reads.

"Would befunnnn," Electra, 49, replied.

One person commented that Bravo host Andy Cohen "needs to make this happen!!!"

Another reacted, "I would ship this."

"She would be a great addition," another said.

Although one person worried that if Electra ever became a part-time cast member, the other women would "just want to destroy her bc she's beautiful and real celebrity - just like they did to Denise."

Beauvais is set to return to Season 12 of the show alongside Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Kyle Richards, Sutton Stracke, Crystal Kung Minkoff and newcomer Sanela Diana Jenkins. Kathy Hilton is returning and Will Smith's ex Sheree Zampino will also be joining the upcoming season as a friend.

It's been a while since Electra has been on the small screen, but she is known for her iconic role in the "Baywatch" series. Since the '90s, Electra has wowed with her risqué style .

She shared in an interview in early 2021 that she has no regrets about her daring looks.

"I had a stylist that would dress me in these sexy cut-up dresses and they were very revealing, and they were very forward," Electra told People magazine .

"And at the time, it was shocking," the former Playboy cover girl continued. "People were kind of like, ‘Whoa, what is that? That’s too sexy. We need to tone that down.’ Now everyone’s wearing cutouts and being creative with that."

Electra recently oozed sex appeal in an Instagram post marking the start of the new year. The model shared a photo of herself wearing a hot pink bikini. "wishing everyone a Happy New Year full of love , happiness , work music . No more Covid," she captioned the pic.

