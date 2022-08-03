‘Baywatch’ alum Donna D’Errico poses in bikini after troll called her ‘too old’: ‘Feeling pretty damn good’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Donna D’Errico isn’t going to let any trolls on social media stop her from rocking a bikini.

The "Baywatch" alum took to Instagram Tuesday and posted a video of her modeling a hot pink bikini that accentuated her beach-ready bod and sun-kissed tan. She wore her brunette tresses down and opted for a natural look.

The actress, who was standing in front of her bed, gave her nearly 900,000 followers a look from every angle.

"Thanks for all the comments on my other post," the 54-year-old captioned the clip. "I read them all. In no way am I anywhere near perfect but I’m feeling pretty damn good.

"I took a little break and drove across America with my dog," the star shared. "This country of ours is beautiful. I never knew just how beautiful until I drove across it and took the time to appreciate it. Have an awesome day."

The post came weeks after D’Errico clapped back at haters who wrote she was "too old to wear a bikini" on Instagram. She responded by sharing a snapshot of herself in a pink two-piece.

"Quite a few women complained about the 4th of July video I posted in a red white & blue bikini because they thought I was 'classier than that' and 'too old to wear a bikini' and, my favorite, 'desperate,'" she began her caption.

"Let me tell you something that might surprise you," D’Errico added. "I can actually wear and do literally whatever I want. On that note, here is me in a bikini squatting on a coffee table.

"For all those asking, no I didn't remove the red white & blue 4th of July video," she concluded her post from July 16. "It's still up under the 'reels' tab on my page."

When asked what advice she would give to other women who want to wear a bikini but are worried about what others may think, D’Errico told Fox News Digital exclusively, "Good Lord, just wear it."

"Life is shorter than you realize, and there will always be someone with something rotten to say. So just go have fun and don’t hurt anyone and do stuff that makes you happy," she advised. "I am so blown away by all the supportive comments on my post on Instagram. It seriously has brought me to tears.

"My dad even called me about it, and he’s my hero. I still got some haters in my DMs making fun of me squatting on my coffee table and saying my boobs look ugly, but that’s all just white noise. I’m already thinking of where I can photograph myself squatting in a bikini next. Maybe the Golden Gate Bridge."

D'Errico said she still struggles with her body image following the incident but has been "working on it."

"I was a very shy child and was badly bullied in school," she said. "I grew up and ran off to Hollywood to follow my dream of being an actress, only to start getting bullied all over again. I read this book called ‘The Four Agreements’ and realized how life-changing it is when you stop taking the mean things people say personally.

"I still slip up and take things personally sometimes, and then I have to go back and re-read that book again to keep me immune to their Jedi mind tricks. I think we are living in a time right now when people are getting tired of all the judgmental bulls---. Or maybe I’m just older now and don’t care anymore. I suspect it’s a little of both."

D’Errico rose to fame on "Baywatch" as Donna Marco in 1996. She starred in the hit series until 1998. She has kept busy over years appearing in several films and TV shows. Most recently, she’s starring in Sean Patrick Flanery's "Frank and Penelope."