Barbara Bush marries Craig Louis Coyne in private ceremony

Former first daughter Barbara Bush married Craig Louis Coyne in a private ceremony in Maine on Sunday.

The couple exchanged vows at Walker's Point in Kennebunkport, Maine in front of family, according to a statement from her father, President George W. Bush's office.

"Barbara is named for a unique and strong woman — and rightly so, because she is unique and strong. @laurawbush and I are so proud of our compassionate, daring, fierce, kind, intelligent, loving daughter. And we’re thrilled to welcome Craig Coyne to our family," the former president wrote on Instagram.

The bride's twin sister, Jenna, wrote in an emotional post on Instagram, "Happy tears, heart exploding as I watched this beautiful girl get married in the place that means love and family. I’m so proud to be this beauties sister." She added in another post, "My heart exploded last night as I watched my dearest sissy get married in Maine. It was just like her: private (only family!) and full of love (and yes lots of tears!)."

According to a press release, Barbara Bush, 36, wore a custom ivory silk crepe Vera Wang gown and was escorted down the aisle by her father and grandfather, George H. W. Bush. Her aunt, Dorothy Bush Koch, officiated the ceremony. She told People that her "something borrowed" was a bracelet her grandfather gave her grandmother, late former first lady Barbara Bush, on their 70th anniversary.

As for her something blue? A pair of earrings from her sister Jenna.

The bride met her new husband in November after being set up on a blind date by a mutual friend, People reported. By New Year's, they made their relationship official and became engaged just five weeks ago when Coyne, a screenwriter, moved from Los Angeles to live with Barbara in New York City.

"It’s just been a very sweet romance," Barbara told People. "And we’ve been long-distance for most of it — he’s been in LA and I’ve been in New York — but we’ve gotten to spend a lot of time together."

Coyne proposed in the same spot Barbara's grandparents became engaged 75 years ago.