Barbara Bush and Craig Coyne welcome their first child together

Barbara Bush and Craig Coyne welcomed their first child on Monday, according to former president George W. Bush and Laura Bush.

"With full hearts, Laura and I are delighted to announce the birth of our new granddaughter," the Bushes said in a statement to People magazine.

"Cora is healthy and adorable, and we are proud and grateful."

Barbara gave birth to Cora in Maine, near the family home where the couple married in 2018, according to the Bushes.

Barbara and Coyne wed in a family-only private ceremony after being introduced through friends in 2017. The two later had another wedding that included more family and friends.

"It was a very secret wedding, a little bit like my elusive sister," Jenna Bush-Hager said to her colleagues on the "Today" show at the time. "But also, just family in a place that means family love, and it was just beautiful."

The former president also shared a moment from the wedding to Instagram at the time.

"Barbara is named for a unique and strong woman – and rightly so, because she is unique and strong," the 43rd president wrote in the caption of his social media post. "@laurawbush and I are so proud of our compassionate, daring, fierce, kind, intelligent, loving daughter. And we’re thrilled to welcome Craig Coyne to our family."