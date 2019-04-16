Barbara Bush has second wedding ceremony months after secretly marrying Craig Louis Coyne: report

Former first daughter Barbara Bush reportedly had a second wedding six months after she married Craig Louis Coyne in a private ceremony.

Bush and her husband had another wedding that included more family and friends at the family’s ranch in Crawford, Texas, a source told People.

BARBARA BUSH MARRIES CRAIG LOUIS COYNE IN PRIVATE CEREMONY

“They wanted to make sure her grandfather got to be there so they kept their first wedding small and intimate,” the source told People.

Some of the guests included actress Megan Ferguson, former President George W. Bush and fashion executive Alyssa Zachary, according to Page Six.

Barbara and Craig exchanged vows at Walker’s Point in Kennebunkport, Maine, in October. About 20 people reportedly attended the small ceremony, People reported. Her grandfather, former President George H.W. Bush attended the ceremony as well. On Nov. 30, the 41st president died at age 94. He died about eight months after the death of his wife, Barbara Bush.

The couple met after being set up on a blind date by friends in November 2017. Coyne proposed to Bush in the same spot her grandparents became engaged 75 years ago.

Fox News’ Sasha Savitsky contributed to this report.