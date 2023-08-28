Expand / Collapse search
©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

'Bachelorette' contestant Josh Seiter is 'alive and well,' claims account was hacked

Reality star Josh Seiter says his Instagram account was hacked on Monday with a message stating he had suddenly passed

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Published
Former reality star Josh Seiter updated fans Tuesday that he was "alive and well" following a post shared Monday about his "sudden passing."

"My account was hacked," Seiter claimed in a video uploaded to his social media account. "I've been trying desperately for the last 24 hours to get into it."

"Somebody was playing a cruel joke and mocking my mental illness and the struggles I’ve gone through with depression and suicide attempts, and I’m sorry for all the pain they’ve caused," he added.

On Monday, his account shared in a since-deleted post, "It is with an extremely heavy heart that we share the tragic news of Joshua's unexpected passing."

Josh Seiter chats with Kaitlyn Bristowe on The Bachelorette

Former reality star Josh Seiter updated fans Tuesday that he was "alive and well" following a post shared Monday about his "sudden passing." (Instagram/ Getty Images)

Seiter discussed the alleged hacking incident in a video posted Tuesday morning. 

"I just got back into my account. I am going to do all I can with my team to try and identify who is behind this, but again, I apologize for the confusion," Seiter said. "I will update you guys as more facts come in. Thank you guys."

Representatives for Meta did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

On Monday, a since-deleted posted stated, "As all who knew him can attest, Joshua was an incredibly bright light in an increasingly dim world. Although our heartache at Joshua's passing pains us beyond measure, we find comfort in knowing that he is finally at peace."

The statement did not provide a cause of death but concluded with: "For anybody who is experiencing a mental health crisis and needs help, the 988 SMS Lifeline provides 24/7 free and confidential support for people in distress, as well as prevention and crisis resources."

Kaitlyn Bristowe laughs with Josh Seiter on The Bachelorette

Seiter competed on season 11 of "The Bachelorette." (Rick Rowell)

Representatives for "The Bachelorette" did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

"His fearless voice and indomitable spirit helped thousands of people in their darkest moments feel just a little less alone," the post said. "We hope and pray that his spirit can continue to live on in the pictures and words on this page, which we will leave up for the time being."

Josh Seiter ripped open his shirt and shows tattoos on The Bachelorette

Seiter showed off his tattoos after meeting Bristowe on the first night of "The Bachelorette" season 11. (Rick Rowell)

Seiter regularly discussed his mental health struggles on social media. In June, he shared a post celebrating three years and eight months of sobriety.

In July, Seiter shared with his Instagram fans, "When I was 21 I was completely catatonic and committed to a psychiatric ward. When I was 22 I tried taking my own life. At 23 I underwent electroshock therapy. Later that year I harnessed every bit of strength I had and applied to law school."

He added, "At 25 I graduated law school top of my class. By 30 I became one of the most followed mental health advocates online and one of the top creators on OF. At almost 36, life is pretty dang near perfect. Never, ever give up. Your story isn’t written yet. Every chapter is leading to a more perfect ending. I promise."

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Tracy Wright is an entertainment reporter for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to Tracy.Wright@fox.com.

