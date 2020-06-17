'Bachelorette' producer reveals how Clare Crawley's upcoming season will be filmed amid the coronavirus crisis

As Hollywood slowly moves back into production on film and television shows after stalling to prevent the spread of coronavirus, "The Bachelorette" is among the projects eager to get started.

The upcoming season will star Clare Crawley and is ready to get up and running, as shooting will begin “in about a month,” according to producer Rob Mills, who shared the news during an interview with "On Air with Ryan Seacrest."

Mills explained how the show is planning to handle the coronavirus pandemic while shooting.

"We’re going to be in one location and everyone will be tested the week before," he said. "Everyone who comes back negative, we shoot inside that bubble basically."

The show generally features a great deal of travel -- sometimes to exotic locations and oftentimes to some of the contestants' home towns. That aspect of the show may change, however.

"Maybe there’s some travel, maybe it’s just domestic, maybe it’s by bus. We’ll see," said Mills. "If things aren’t that safe, we’ll shoot it the same way where everybody is safe, they’re tested, they’re quarantined and then you can having kissing and arguing and everything else.”

Finally, Mills explained that while they had plans to shoot in Italy, the upcoming season will take place in Los Angeles, instead.

"[Dates] won’t be at the Bachelor mansion. They’ll be at some sort of resort and we’ve scouted several of them," he stated. "All of them have been scouted for good date locations and you know, it will not be as over the top as … we had incredible travel planned for Clare’s season, going to Italy, all these places that were going to be great. But they’ll be plenty of different date locations that will hopefully be as close to 'The Bachelorette' as possible.'

During the interview, Mills also mentioned the upcoming season of "The Bachelor," which is set to star Matt James, the show's first black lead.

"...We’re hoping to start on time which would be the end of September and we’ll see where the world is," the producer said.