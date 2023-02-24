'Bachelor' star Dean Unglert wants a vasectomy before having kids; fiancée explains unconventional plan

"The Bachelor" star Caelynn Miller-Keyes is revealing some unconventional relationship precautions her fiancé Dean Unglert has offered to take.

Miller-Keyes, 27, explained on a recent episode of the "Help! We Suck at Being Newlyweds" podcast that Unglert, 31, mentioned getting a vasectomy before the couple has any children.

"I don’t know if Dean’s talked about this on the podcast, but he really wants to get a vasectomy — before we have kids," Miller-Keyes said.

"He wants to get a vasectomy because he doesn’t think it’s fair that a woman has to take birth control. So then when we’re ready to have kids, he would un-snip himself, and we would have children."

The show's co-host and former "Bachelor" contestant Jared Haibon noted that the former "Bachelorette" contestant's offer was kind, but he had a few questions.

"That’s very nice of him, but at the same time, like, is there any downside? Does it hurt the potential of having kids if you reverse it?" Haibon asked.

Miller-Keyes explained: "We both need to research this more, but also, I heard, like, there could be pain that’s involved if you get a vasectomy. And so, I was like, ‘I don’t want you to be in pain.’ … He and [former ‘Bachelorette' contestant] Bob Guiney were talking about it. … Even after you heal, there could potentially be just everyday pain."

According to the Mayo Clinic, "Almost all vasectomies can be reversed," but it "doesn't guarantee success in conceiving a child. Vasectomy reversal can be attempted even if several years have passed since the original vasectomy — but the longer it has been, the less likely it is that the reversal will work."

Unglert and Miller-Keyes met during season 6 of "Bachelor in Paradise." Miller-Keyes was featured on Colton Underwood's season of "The Bachelor," and Unglert is from Rachel Lindsay's season of "The Bachelorette."

Unglert proposed to the reality star in October 2022.

A month after the proposal, Miller-Keyes revealed in an interview with US Weekly that the couple plans to wed in Aspen.

"We’re in this really fun fiancé phase, and also we’re getting to look at venues. We’re getting to decide where we wanna get married. So it’s been fun," she said on the "Here for the Right Reasons" podcast.

"We do want all of our friends there, so we’re gonna get married in Aspen. But then I was like maybe, ‘Bam, maybe here.’ And he was like, ‘I have my mind made up,’ and when his mind is made up you can’t talk to him.

"And I was like, ‘You don’t understand that the wedding process is about a lot of decisions and changing things, so do I just not involve you?’ And he was like, ‘I don’t know.’ So, we’ll see," Miller-Keyes noted.