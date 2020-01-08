'Bachelor' star Dean Unglert details scary skiing accident that left him hospitalized: ‘I owe them my life’

“Bachelor” and “Bachelor in Paradise” star Dean Unglert suffered a scary skiing accident in Switzerland that put him in the hospital for several days.

The 28-year-old reality star detailed the life-threatening situation he found himself in while skiing in the Swiss Alps in a blog post. He was planning a week-long skiing vacation that was completely undone on the first day, when he skied into a rock and severely injured his femur.

“Given the conditions, it was hard to see all the obstacles that lay ahead. Sure enough, while I was blowing down the mountain hooting and hollering, an obstacle came out of nowhere and placed itself right under my skis,” he wrote.

“I skied hard into a rock that had hidden itself with a fresh dusting of snow. The second I hit the rock my left ski flew off and I immediately knew this wasn’t going to end well. My right ski, still attached to my foot, grabbed ahold of something while I was launched through the air and torqued my leg in a way it’s never been before. In the middle of my tumble I could hear and feel something bad happen to my right hip but I had no idea exactly what happened.”

Although he wasn’t quite sure what was wrong with him, Unglert explained he was determined to get back down the mountain on his own. He let two passing skiers go by before he realized he would not be able to stand without help. Furthermore, the sun was starting to go down and the likelihood that someone would find him diminished by the second. Although he had a cellphone and was able to call for help, he says the person he spoke to wasn’t very helpful.

Luckily, he managed to flag down one of the last skiers of the day, who called Swiss Mountain Rescue. The team made the decision to airlift him to the hospital. In his blog post, he made sure to thank not only the skiers that found him but the professionals who saved his life.

“It’s that kind of efficiency that I’m incredibly grateful for and puts the Swiss Mountain Rescue in a league of their own,” he wrote. “There’s no question that I owe them my life.”

Doctors quickly performed surgery on his femur and he’s expected to make a full recovery after maybe 12 months. However, the injury threw a huge wrench into his vacation plans. He remained in recovery at the hospital for five days before he had to tackle the obstacle of getting back to the United States with a leg that cannot be bent for a long time.

“There are a lot of places in the world where an accident like this can happen and I count my lucky stars that it happened to me in Switzerland,” he wrote. “Not only is their healthcare top-notch but the patient experience was really impressive.”

Unglert concluded his lengthy blog post by explaining that the experience has taught him that he’s not invincible and to be more mindful of the risks he puts his body through.