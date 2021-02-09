'Bachelor' star Ben Higgins reveals how faith has guided him through addiction, reality TV fame

In Ben Higgins' new memoir, "Alone in Plain Sight," the former reality TV star doesn't hold back about some of the darkest times in his life.

The 31-year-old details his time as the lead on "The Bachelor" franchise, splitting with his former fiancee, overcoming his pain killer addiction, and how faith has shaped his relationships.

Higgins spoke to Fox News about how he hopes people feel less alone after reading his book which took two years to write.

"What I learned throughout the writing process was that a lot of times it felt like people were missing the mark [about me] or I was misunderstood [by the public]," he explained. "Kind of going back to the title, I felt like I was alone, yet people thought they knew me. What I realized is a lot of people feel this way. So, yes, this book was about me, but also about anybody else who people just assume they know in life."

Higgins says he acknowledges in the book that his "instant fame" wasn't deserved. "I was handed this thing out of nowhere... I did nothing to deserve this," he said of being on TV.

"I did not practice to become the 'Bachelor'. There were no skills [I honed] in my life leading up to that point. It was just thrown into this thing," he reasoned.

And after coming off the wild ride of "The Bachelor," Higgins was inspired to use his platform for something bigger than himself.

"['Bachelor' host] Chris Harrison told me once I got [famous], he goes use [fame]to enhance the life you already had," Higgins recalled.

"And then my buddy said, 'What if you use this whole new platform to focus on others, to never use this about yourself, but to hear the stories of others, to enhance the lives of others because it's never been about you. Maybe you should never be about you,'" the podcast host described. "And that perspective really helped me because it's allowed me to feel like I'm using this platform for something good."

"I believe in the values of others because I believe everybody matters," Higgins said regarding his faith and how it manifests in his everyday life.

"[Every day I think] what is God's desire of me? And trust me, every day is a different kind of battle," he continued. "Every day is not that clear but the journey gives purpose to everything. It's just kind of giving up everything I thought I knew and at the end of the day, like, if I'm loving others and loving God, I'm on the right track."

Higgins also spoke about how after undergoing knee surgery in high school, he became addicted to pain killers and battled to get sober for three years.

"Addiction is nothing to make light of and something that you have to confront or takes over your life," he said.

The author said he struggled with the shame surrounding his addiction and again leaned on faith to help him through besides seeking counseling, practicing meditation, and using exercise as an outlet.

"In order to love others and you have to do the work on yourself," he said. "You have to learn to love yourself. And that's something that's the hardest."

"Alone in Plain Sight: Searching for Connection When You're Seen But Not Known" is available now in bookstores and online.