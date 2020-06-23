Ben Higgins reveals he and fiancee Jessica Clarke will be in long-distance relationship until 2021

Ben Higgins revealed that despite his recent engagement to Jessica Clarke, the couple will remain in a long-distance relationship until 2021.

Higgins, 31, lives and works in Denver, Colo. while his fiancee, Clarke, 24, is about to start college in her hometown of Nashville, Tenn. to become an esthetician.

"It's going to be a year long-distance. It’s really tough,” the former “Bachelor” lead told Entertainment Tonight of their prolonged plans to move in together.

The couple started out being long-distance at the end of 2018 when they started dating.

"It's a choice we made at the beginning to try to do this in the healthiest of ways. A year of long-distance sounds daunting when you don't add in the fact that most weeks we're going to still be together somewhere. We're not just FaceTiming for a year,” Higgins explained.

The former “Bachelor" revealed he and Clarke have two rules that make long-distance easier for them.

“One is the hard one. We never leave each other expressing sadness. So, if we're a day out from her flying out or a day out from me flying out, I'll never be like, 'I'm so sad to leave.' When we leave, it's like, 'Hey, I'm excited to see you again.' It keeps a little bit more of a joy to us coming back together," he said. “The second rule that we have is we never leave each other without having a date planned to see each other again, so we always have something to look forward to.”

In addition to remaining long-distance, Higgins revealed on former “Bachelor” Nick Viall’s podcast that the couple is not only waiting to have sex but they are also waiting to sleep in the same bed until marriage.

While there is no exact date of their wedding, the couple hopes to plan for the fall of 2021 in Nashville.