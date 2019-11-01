'Bachelor in Paradise' couple Demi Burnett and Kristian Haggerty split

Another Bachelor Nation couple has gone their separate ways.

"Bachelor in Paradise" stars Demi Burnett, 24, and her fiancée Kristian Haggerty, 27, the first same-sex couple on the show, announced on Thursday that they have ended their engagement and split up.

"What has always been at the forefront of our relationship is love and care for one another. Our priority is doing what is best for us. With a heavy heart full of love for one another we have decided it is best for us to take a step back from our relationship. We ultimately want what is best for us in the long run and for us right now, that means being apart and growing individually," they shared in a statement on Instagram.



"We have felt so much love and support from you all as you’ve followed our journey together and for that we are grateful. We will forever be proud of the impact our love story has made and we hope it has helped others feel more accepted and confident within themselves," it continued.

"We hope it reminded others they aren’t alone and don’t need to be ashamed of who they are. And we hope it shows that two people can love one another in different ways and for us right now that is apart. But we remain committed to encouraging each other, supporting each other and continuing forward in a way best for us."

Rumors of a breakup started because the couple hadn't posted about each other on social media in over a month. They began dating at home off-camera and when Burnett came out as gay on the show, the producers flew Haggerty out to Mexico to join the "BiP" cast as they filmed.

They got engaged on the Season 6 finale episode.

Burnett told People magazine of the coming out experience, “I’ve learned that it’s okay to be myself and embrace that and own it. I want to be honest and open. Love is love!”