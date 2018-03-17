'Bachelor' Arie Luyendyk Jr. enjoys $25K vacation with fiancée Lauren Burnham

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and fiancée Lauren Burnham weren’t kidding when they said they planned to leave the country following “The Bachelor’s” controversial two-day finale.

On Thursday, Luyendyk, 36, and Burnham, 25, checked into Barcelona’s luxurious Iberostar Paseo de Gracia resort, located in the heart of Plaza Cataluña. We’re told the pair will be enjoying their Spanish getaway in one of the hotel’s two-story suites, which boasts scenic 360-degree views.

A source confirmed the estimated cost of the couple’s stay is $25,000.

After breaking up with Burnham on the March 5 season finale of “The Bachelor,” Luyendyk instead popped the question to finalist Becca Kufrin. The Arizona-based racer then broke Kufrin’s heart on-air by reconciling with Burnham. He later proposed to Burnham on the March 6 “After the Final Rose” special in front of a studio audience.

“The best decision was running back to you,” Luyendyk told Burnham. “You have showed me a love that is patient, a love that is kind. I should have done this a long time ago.”

While Minnesota-bred publicist Kufrin, 27, readies for her role as “The Bachelorette,”Luyendyk and his bride-to-be are busy taking in the Spanish sights — as well as each other. The future newlyweds were also spotted smooching while sipping champagne.

This story originally appeared the New York Post.