'Bachelor' alum Amanda Stanton says parenting makes self-care hard

Amanda Stanton is sharing her roses with the world.

The 29-year-old “Bachelor” alum is completely at ease with discussing the fact she’s a single mother to two daughters and often relishes in the path she’s laid for herself and her children to ensure they’re being raised in the best situation possible.

Stanton recently sat down with Fox News and talked about adding the title of author to her name after releasing her first book -- "Now Accepting Roses: Finding Myself While Searching for the One... and Other Lessons I Learned from 'The Bachelor'" -- this past September, as well as how she stabilizes herself while being a mom and business owner.

"So, I actually started working on this book about two years ago. But, when I first got off of the show, I just had so many single moms reaching out to me on social media that could either relate to my story or I helped out in some kind of way by feeling like they weren't alone," Stanton said of the inspiration behind her book.

She said she wanted "to write a book about my experiences on the show and as a single mom to hopefully help some other girls out who are in the same situation."

"I think if you read the book, it's kind of like a girl's guide that covers a bunch of different things, and I think I started off having one thing in mind and then it kind of just kept going from there. So, I think it kind of covers everything. It's kind of like the ultimate girl's guide," she added.

The reality star said it's constant work to manage everything she has going on in any given day, but said she makes a concerted effort to balance all of her obligations.

“Balance is something that I work at all the time because it can be so hard to balance everything,” Stanton said. “I feel like I go through phases where I can balance everything and feel pretty good about it, and then I go through other phases where I'm like, 'OK, I'm not doing a good job of this.'

"Like, lately with my book, I've been super busy and I feel like I've been working so much," she admitted. "But, for the most part, I think it's... My kids are always my number-one priority, and then, I also have to work to take care of myself, which is important. And, I feel like that's always the thing that gets pushed aside, is yourself, so I try really hard to balance everything the best I can for the most part."

For Stanton, between raising daughters Kinsley Buonfiglio, 7, and Charlie Buonfiglio, 5 -- whom she shares with ex Nick Buonfiglio -- along with promoting her book and clothing line, she's always busy.

"My book I’m super proud of, and I'm so excited to be able to add 'author' to my resumé, but my clothing line is something that's kind of, like, it's a continuous work in progress,” Stanton explained of her line, Lani the Label, named after the Hawaiian word for heaven. "We're always coming out with new collections every season, so it's something that I'm working on now, which is one of my main focuses."

The Orange County-born-and-bred star detailed her marriage to Buonfiglio in her book and claimed she decided to split from her ex-husband after he allegedly arrived "sloppy and wasted, reeking of alcohol" while she was in labor with their second daughter.

"The sun came up, and I still hadn’t given birth," Stanton recalled in her book. "They told me it would probably be a few more hours. The very second Nick left the hospital to go home for a shower is when I realized that I was done with him. Showing up drunk, eating in front of me, not holding my hand when I’m scared — all bad things. But leaving me there? When his daughter could be born at any moment? That sealed the deal."

"I learned a lot during that relationship," Stanton said of her nearly three-year marriage. "I mean, I was so young when I got married and it's crazy to think that – I mean, some people are totally capable of handling it at that period of time. But, I think for me, I look back and I'm like, 'How was I allowed to make decisions like that at that age,' you know what I mean? But, I think there was just so much that I was just very naive back then, and I've learned a lot since then."

Stanton maintained that being a mother has elevated her personally and gave her a crash course in how to react and handle unfamiliar situations.

"I talk about it a lot in my book. I think when I first became a mom, I felt so much pressure to kind of be a certain way and fit this mold of, 'Now I'm a mom, so I have to change all these things about myself,'" she explained about the shock of becoming a new mom.

"Then, I think, over the years I've kind of come a long way with realizing that you can still be your own person and be a mom, and kind of finding that balance with everything," Stanton added. "So, I think that's been the main thing that I've learned since being a mom. It's crazy to think I've been a mom for seven years now but, yeah. It goes by really fast."

The "Bachelor in Paradise" alum said she used to have a picture-perfect idea of what she wanted in a partner, but her outlook has completely changed.

"I used to have, like, this long list of all the qualities I was looking for," Stanton revealed. "It was like a checklist and I feel like I don't really have that anymore just because I feel like I've met people that check all the boxes and it's still just not there."

"I think when I meet the right person, I'll know," she noted. "I think it just should be a little easier than it has been for me in the past. Someone that it's easy with and obviously is a nice person and likes kids and all of those types of things, but I don't really have a list anymore."