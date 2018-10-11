'Bachelor' alum Amanda Stanton pleads not guilty after domestic battery arrest

“Bachelor” alum Amanda Stanton entered a plea of not guilty after being charged with one count of misdemeanor domestic battery after she was arrested in Las Vegas, Nevada, following an alleged altercation with boyfriend Bobby Jacobs.

“Ms. Stanton was arraigned today,” a representative for the Clark County Court told People on Wednesday. “She entered a plea of Not Guilty and is scheduled for a bench trial on December 12, 2018.”

Security responded to a battery domestic violence call around 3:15 a.m. Sept. 10, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Stanton, 28, allegedly pushed Jacobs while he was speaking with security, and the authorities were called.

The mother of two was booked and later released from the Clark County Detention Center.

“Amanda is embarrassed and ashamed this happened and sincerely apologizes to hotel security and the Las Vegas Police Department,” Stanton’s spokesperson said in a statement.

“Amanda is a gentle, respectful person who has never gotten physical with anyone under any circumstance,” the statement continued. “That evening she had a few drinks at a bachelorette party and when hotel security asked her and Bobby to quiet down, she got a bit rambunctious.”

Stanton, who appeared on Ben Higgins’ season of “The Bachelor” in 2016, is still dating Jacobs.

This story originally appeared in the New York Post.