Avril Lavigne honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame: ‘I feel very blessed and grateful’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Avril Lavigne was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday and admitted she couldn’t believe it was happening.

The Canadian singer-songwriter exclusively told Fox News Digital that she never imagined she would receive this honor when she started her music career at the age of 16. She recalled visiting the landmark street for the first time when she was a teen, having just dropped out of high school with the goal of making it as a singer.

Lavigne brought along a picture of herself from that trip wearing the same hoodie she was wearing during the ceremony.

"I mean to get a star today on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is an absolute dream come true, I cant believe it. I visited L.A., Hollywood, for the first time when I was 16, and this is me here photographed on that trip. I was wearing this hoodie, which was my favorite hoodie in high school," she said. "Never in a million years did I think I would have a star, and I feel very blessed and grateful and I’m happy to be making music still today."

AVRIL LAVIGNE ANGERS CHRISTIAN FANS WITH NEW SONG ABOUT THE DEVIL: 'YOU NEED JESUS'

Her friend and fellow musician Machine Gun Kelly was in attendance at the ceremony, and he couldn’t help but praise his friend while speaking with Fox News Digital. He says he is still hoping to write songs that resonate with fans as much as hers do.

He also complimented Lavigne’s dedication to keeping it real with her fans, saying she never puts on a show and is just always her authentic self. "[She is] so far beyond an image and really is a rock star," he shared.

"Those songs have been in my life since before I even had arm hair. Just thinking about the fact that she wrote those songs at 17 years old, that are songs that me now at 30 is, like, striving to write," he said. "It’s so appropriate. That’s who you want to envision getting stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is someone who comes to the town of dreams and makes it happen."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Lavigne also spoke about how special it was to have been able to honor country music icon Shania Twain recently at the ACM Honors. She recalled how amazing it was to perform with Twain when she was only 14 years old, and how that performance helped her get ahead in her career.

"I was just at the ACM Honors. I just honored Shania Twain with the Poet Award and performed her song ‘No One Needs to Know,’" Lavigne said. "I sang on stage with her when I was 14 years old. I won a contest through a local radio station to sing with her. Of course, that was super helpful and created buzz around me."

She went on to say how amazing it was for Twain to help up-and-coming artists like that, calling her an inspiration.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I think that’s so cool that she would do that for younger artists," Lavigne said. "She’s amazing, she’s inspired me very much. She’s an amazing songwriter and she’s a Canadian who kicks butt."