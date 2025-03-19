Aubrey Plaza called in welfare check on husband after he made 'concerning remarks' months before his death

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988.

Aubrey Plaza was concerned about her husband, Jeff Baena, months before his death, according to a report.

Plaza and Baena had been separated since September 2024 when, a month later, Baena made "concerning remarks" to Plaza that prompted the actress to "call a friend to perform a welfare check on her husband," according to a report by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, which was obtained by People.

After the welfare check, Baena began going to therapy. According to the outlet, Baena explained that he was experiencing "recent marital difficulties" with Plaza.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed authorities responded to a call near Baena's residence on Jan. 3. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, the LAPD told Fox News Digital at the time.

His cause of death was ruled a suicide.

"The family is devastated and asks for privacy at this difficult time." — Jeff Baena's family

Plaza last communicated with her husband via text on the day of his death at 10:36 a.m. ET, according to People.

On Jan. 6, Baena's representative directed Fox News Digital to a statement originally shared with Deadline . "The family is devastated and asks for privacy at this difficult time," the statement read.

Baena and Plaza were private about their relationship after meeting in 2011. It is unclear when the two wed, but Plaza confirmed the couple's marriage status in 2021 with an Instagram post.

Plaza has deactivated her Instagram page following Baena's death.

Plaza did not attend the Golden Globes days after Baena's death, although she had previously been announced as a presenter.

Baena was born and raised in Miami. He attended film school at New York University and later began his career in Los Angeles.

Baena made his directorial debut with "Life After Beth," which starred Plaza, in 2014. He was also known for films such as "The Little Hours," "Horse Girl" and "Joshy."

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.