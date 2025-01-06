Aubrey Plaza's husband Jeff Baena's cause of death revealed

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988.

Jeff Baena's cause of death has been revealed, Fox News Digital confirmed.

The film director and writer died by suicide on Jan. 3, according to the County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner.

Baena was 47 years old at the time of his death and was married to actress Aubrey Plaza.

AUBREY PLAZA'S DIRECTOR, WRITER HUSBAND JEFF BAENA DEAD AT 47

"The family is devastated and asks for privacy at this difficult time." — Representative for Jeff Baena

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed authorities responded to a call near Baena's residence on Friday. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, the LAPD told Fox News Digital.

A full report from the medical examiner's office will not be available until the case is closed.

Baena and Plaza were private about their relationship after meeting in 2011. It is unclear when the two married, but Plaza confirmed the couple's marriage status in 2021 with an Instagram post.

"So proud of my darling husband @jeffbaena for dreaming up another film that takes us to italia to cause some more trouble," the 40-year-old actress wrote at the time.

Plaza did not attend the Golden Globes days after Baena's death, although she had previously been announced as a presenter.

Director Brady Corbet acknowledged the "Spin Me Round" director's death during his Golden Globes acceptance speech Sunday night. Corbet won best director for "The Brutalist." He thanked the award show for giving his film visibility before leaving the audience with a short tribute to Baena.

"Finally, tonight my heart is with Aubrey Plaza and Jeff's family," Corbet ended his speech. "Goodnight."

Baena was born and raised in Miami. He attended film school at New York University and later began his career in Los Angeles.

He made his directorial debut with "Life After Beth," which starred Plaza, in 2014. Baena was known for films such as "The Little Hours," "Horse Girl" and "Joshy."

Baena's representative directed Fox News Digital to a statement originally shared with Deadline. "The family is devastated and asks for privacy at this difficult time," the statement read.

