Director and writer Jeffrey Baena, husband of Hollywood actor Aubrey Plaza, has died. He was 47.

Baena died on January 3 at his home, according to the Los Angeles Medical Examiner's Office.

A cause of death has not yet been revealed.

He was best known for directing films, including "Life After Beth" and "The Little Hours."

Reps for Baena and Plaza did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.