Attempted Reagan assassin John Hinckley books NYC concert ahead of unconditional release

John Hinckley Jr., the attempted assassin of President Ronald Reagan, has made a major step in his post-release music career.

Hinckley, who shot Reagan in 1981 during the president's first term, has turned a new corner since being granted his freedom. Hinckley has begun focusing on music and creative pursuits. He has now been given an opportunity to perform live in New York City's Market Hotel.

"Big news!! I will be performing on July 8 at the Market Hotel in Brooklyn, NY," Hinckley wrote in a tweet announcing the show. "Get your tickets while you can."

JUDGE GRANTS UNCONDITIONAL RELEASE FOR JOHN HINCKLEY JR

A federal judge ruled last year that Hinckley can be released without restrictions in 2022, more than 40 years after he shot Reagan in 1981.

Hinckley was committed to St. Elizabeth's Hospital for more than 34 years before he was released under certain restrictions in 2016.

"If he hadn’t tried to kill a president he would have been released unconditionally a long time ago," U.S. District Court Judge Paul Friedman said.

Hinckley will be released without restrictions in June 2022. His attorney, Barry Levine, celebrated his client's release, saying it was a "great day for mental health."



Fox News' Ronn Blitzer contributed to this report.