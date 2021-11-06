Houston crowd crush, panic at Astroworld music fest results in at least 8 dead: reports

At least eight people were killed in Houston on Friday night after a huge crowd gathered for the Astroworld music festival began to compress near the stage area, causing a panic, according to reports.

"This was a tragic night," Houston fire Chief Sam Pena told reporters, according to FOX 26 of Houston.

"Our hearts are broken," Lina Hidalgo, the Harris County judge, told KHOU-TV of Houston. "People go to these events looking for a good time, a chance to unwind, to make memories. It’s not the kind of event you go to where you expect to find out about fatalities. … Obviously, this is the last place we want to be – especially after we’ve been through so much as a community. But we have incredibly capable law enforcement officials here."

The event was held at NRG Park. Music fans had gathered to see performances by singer Travis Scott and others, the report said.

Scott also performed at the same event in 2019, when a similar but less tragic panic occurred.

One fatality Friday night was a 10-year-old child but details about the other victims were not immediately available, the report said.

Other members of the crowd were taken to hospitals but the exact number was not immediately known, according to the station.

As many as "hundreds" of people may have been hurt, KTRK-TV of Houston reported.

At least 11 injured people were undergoing CPR while being transported to a hospital, KHOU reported.

Shortly before 3 a.m. CT, Houston Police tweeted out that festival goers who were searching for missing family members or friends could gather at the Wyndham Hotel on Kirby Street.

Friday was the first day of the planned two-day Astroworld event but Saturday’s second day was being canceled, according to FOX 26.

Earlier Friday, scores of fans were seen storming through barricades and security personnel to enter the festival, KTRK reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.