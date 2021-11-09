Astroworld tragedy: Victims identified in deadly Houston music festival: LIVE UPDATES

Drake says his ‘heart is broken’ for families impacted by Astroworld tragedy

Drake, the Canadian-born rapper, who joined Travis Scott on the Houston stage Friday night for Astroworld, where at least eight people were killed, took to Instagram Monday night to address the “tragedy.”

He said he spent the last few days “trying to wrap my mind around this devastating tragedy.”

“My heart is broken for the families and friends of those who lost their lives and for anyone who is suffering,” he posted. “I will continue to pray for all of them, and will be of service in any way I can. May God be with you all.”

Scott, one of music’s biggest young stars, founded the Astroworld Festival in 2018. The 30-year-old Houston native has been nominated for eight Grammy Awards. He has a 3-year-old daughter with Kylie Jenner, who announced in September that she’s pregnant with their second child.

Scott and Drake have been sued over the incident.

Fox News confirmed that Texas attorney Thomas J. Henry filed a lawsuit Sunday against Travis Scott, whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster, as well as Drake, whose real name is Aubrey Drake Graham.

The suit also names Live Nation and NRG Stadium.

In a tweet posted Saturday, Scott said he was “absolutely devastated by what took place last night.” He pledged to work “together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need.” - The Associated Press contributed to this report