Aspiring country star uses guitar to lull baby daughter to sleep in viral video

Cody Comer, an aspiring country star in rural Missouri, just got Internet-famous while putting his 2-week-old baby, Carrigan, to sleep.

A Facebook video of the new dad has racked up almost 70 million views.

“I was sitting in here picking the guitar ... and I didn’t really want to stop playing guitar, so I just eased her up on the guitar and started playing and she just went to sleep,” Comer said.

“I just posted it on there because I thought it was kinda cool. ... I didn’t think it would go viral like it did,” the dad added.

He said, as KFVS reported, he was excited for his daughter to grow up and see the video.

“It’s just crazy how much people love babies, and how fast it happened, all of it,” Chandra Comer, Carrigan’s mom, said.

Above all, the Comers said they feel blessed by God every time they see their new baby girl.